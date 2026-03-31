‘Charitably Famous’: Kevin Smith on Alan Rickman and Movie Magic

If there’s one guest who feels like he could just pull up a chair in the studio and never leave, it’s Kevin Smith. The director, writer, podcaster, comic book guy, and all-around professional fan checked in with The Preston & Steve Show, and as usual, it turned into part interview, part hang, and part deep dive into the stuff we collectively love.

Smith is stepping into some legendary shoes, taking on the role of Hans Gruber in Die Hard: Live on Stage this Saturday. And before you start picturing explosions and helicopters, pump the brakes. Smith explained it’s more like an old-timey radio show, which honestly might make the whole thing even cooler. It’s a fresh twist on a movie that means a lot to a lot of people, including Steve, who talked about just how big Die Hard was for him when it first hit.

That naturally led to a conversation about Alan Rickman, the original Hans Gruber himself. Alan was a massive fan of Kevin's film Chasing Amy which led to him getting sent the script for Dogma. Kevin Smith admitted that Dogma may be his "umbrella film" meaning if he did no other good at least he did that. He also expressed that in an alternate universe, Alan Rickman is portraying Silent Bob in a local theater production which is trippy.

And because it’s Kevin Smith, the conversation didn’t stay in one lane for long. He talked about his upcoming comic book dropping this Saturday, plus a Marvel Comics project he wrote that’s set to hit in June. There was even a wild “what could have been” story about HBO developing a show about DC Comics during the streaming wars. Smith said when he started writing for it, he leaned hard into Bizarro. As you do.

Princess Leia, Stan Lee & Johnny Rotten

The art of being a fan can be learned from Kevin Smith. He has been influenced by so many people and is unashamed about bringing it to the surface to share. Point in case was one night he hosted an event at his home for National Poetry Month. It was to raise funds for his kids private L.A school which he immediately rips on. He had some big names reading excerpts including the late Carrie Fisher. She thought she had to read a regular poem but the minute Kevin started riffing she went on stage and proceeded with her "Help me Obi-Wan-Kenobi you're my only hope!" speech. Every Stars Wars fan (including Kevin) went nuts!

Also in attendance were two polar opposite figures. One one side you have Marvel creative force Stan Lee. That one makes sense to be in the Kevin Smith sphere. The other is a left turn in the form of Sex Pistol's front man Johnny Rotten. The best part is Kevin being there to witness them meet and the rambunctious encounter it was.