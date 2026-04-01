Bellevue State Bring Their Gritty Glam-Rock Attitude to MMR’s Local Shots

Please join me in welcoming to MMR’s Local Shots family, Philly’s own – Bellevue State! If you’re looking for a rock band with grit and serious musical chemistry, Bellevue State is one worth turning up loud. At its core, the band is driven by longtime collaborators Tim Shelton and Lance Davis, whose creative partnership stretches all the way back to their teenage years. Friends since the age of sixteen, the two have spent decades making music together across multiple projects, including Psycho Romance, For Souls on Fire, and Shelton Davis—each chapter building toward what would eventually become their most fully realized vision: Bellevue State.

Their journey hasn’t been a straight line, and that’s exactly what gives their sound its depth. Over the past twenty years, Davis has carved out an impressive path as both a producer and performer, working with a range of artists while also fronting projects like Grady Hoss. Along the way, he’s shared stages with notable names in the indie country and rock scenes, bringing that seasoned, road-tested energy into this new band.

Bellevue State’s debut album, Red Rag to a Bull, hits like a statement. It’s a bold, unapologetic blend of glam rock attitude, gospel soul, and raw, unfiltered edge. The opening track, “Magma,” immediately sets the mood—dark, driving, and alive with intensity. From there, the record moves through shadowy, atmospheric tracks like “Battle Axe” and “Auto Mate,” before exploding into high-energy anthems like “Bombshell” and “Limousine.” There’s swagger here, but also emotion—something that keeps the album from feeling one-note.

One of the most impressive aspects of the record is how hands-on Shelton and Davis were in its creation. They didn’t just write the songs—they produced and performed nearly every part, from guitars and vocals to drums, bass, keys, and synths. The album also features standout contributions from a lineup of seasoned musicians, adding extra texture and power to the sound. There’s even a haunting appearance from Shelton’s daughter, Emma, which adds a personal and unexpected layer to the project.

Now joined by drummer Tommy Chambers, whose powerful, groove-heavy style brings a thunderous backbone to the band, Bellevue State continues to evolve. With a full live lineup behind them, they deliver a sound that feels both classic and urgent—like a reminder of what rock music can be at its best: raw, soulful, and impossible to ignore. Catch new tunes from Bellevue State spun live on WMMR every Wednesday at 6:30pm.

Bellevue State - "Battle Axe"

Bellevue State - "Magma"

Bellevue State are:

Lance Davis (Vocals)

Tim Shelton (Bass)

Tommy Chambers (Drums)

Chris Horne (Guitar)

Tanzania Lateef (Background Vocals)

Nitro Nitra (Background Vocals)

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