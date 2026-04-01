No Sad Dough
No Sad Dough: Your shot to win $1,000 five times a day! WHEN: Weekdays, April 6th through May 8th. Listen at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm, and 5pm. We’ll announce that…
No Sad Dough: Your shot to win $1,000 five times a day!
WHEN: Weekdays, April 6th through May 8th.
Listen at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm, and 5pm.
We'll announce that hour's keyword. You have until 25 minutes after that hour to enter it one of 3 ways:
- via the MMR App on your mobile device
- here on the contest page at wmmr.com
- or text it to the special short code: 45911
One random entrant, from all that submit the correct word, will win $1,000!
This is a multi-market contest.
Sponsored by
Eric Simon is the Senior Promotion Director for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia, including WMMR, WMGK, WBEN and 97.5 The Fanatic. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director for these highly visible and established brands, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.