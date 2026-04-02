Casey Boy’s Perfectly Executed April Fools Day Prank

Casey Boy just pulled off a two-day prank that had everyone on The Preston & Steve Show completely buying in, right up until the moment it all unraveled.

Casey Boy's Two Day Perfect Prank

It started innocently enough on March 31. Casey casually dropped that he had a tattoo appointment later that day. No big speech, no big reveal. Just a quick mention that he was going to get some fresh ink. The twist? He said he had no idea what he was getting.

That alone should have set off alarms.

If you know Casey, you know that’s not exactly his style. This is a guy who thinks things through. At least most of the time. So the idea that he was just going to walk into a tattoo shop and say “surprise me” felt a little off. But still, the show rolled with it. Because hey, stranger things have happened.

Fast forward to April 1.

Casey comes in and sells it. Hard. There’s talk about the tattoo, reactions start flying, and for a moment it feels like he actually went through with it. The room is split between disbelief and secondhand regret. You can practically hear everyone thinking the same thing. What did this guy do?

And then the reveal hits.

April Fools.

He got everyone. Clean. A perfectly executed slow burn that started the day before and paid off right on schedule. No overacting, no early tells. Just a simple setup and a well-timed punchline that landed exactly how it was supposed to.

Watch the whole thing play out here:

The Instagram post added another layer to it, with fans chiming in and reacting to the moment. As expected, the comment section turned into a mix of people admitting they were fooled and others wishing they saw it coming. Classic.

It’s not easy to pull off a good April Fools prank anymore. Everyone is on high alert, especially in a room full of professional ballbusters. But Casey played the long game and it paid off.

Credit where it’s due. He got us good.

Preston & Steve Show Toothy Flashback:

After almost three decades together we have been through a lot. Even dental emergencies.

It's been 10 years since Steve Morrison's tooth fell out mid-morning show. He took a sip of his coffee and BAM tooth dislodged. Just this year at Camp Out For Hunger, Preston chipped his tooth after pulling the microphone a little too close to his mouth.

Dangers of the job!