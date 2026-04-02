Classical Guitarist Ana Vidovic on Bach, The Beatles and Bananas

If you thought guitars were just for shredding solos or strumming around a campfire, the Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society just came into the studio and politely (and insanely skillfully) proved you wrong on The Preston & Steve Show.

We welcomed back absolute world-class talent in the room with classical guitarist and performer Ana Vidovic. She was joined by President of the Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society Dr. Eric Zillmer and Jordan T. Peterson, Composer and Artistic Director. They've returned to the Preston & Steve Studio to promote their annual Guitar Festival. It's taking place on Saturday April 18th and Sunday the 19th. Ana came on to showcase just a little of what you could hear that weekend.

Ana kicked things off by explaining something that kind of blew our minds: the guitar is actually a “younger” instrument in the classical music world. It wasn’t originally written into those massive orchestral pieces you think of when you hear classical music. That said, it absolutely holds its own as a solo instrument and can still perform alongside an orchestra. Basically, it’s the cool lone wolf of the ensemble.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, she’s been doing this forever. Ana is a legit child prodigy who gave her first public performance at just seven years old. Growing up surrounded by musicians definitely helped, but she said her real love for the guitar came later, when she truly recognized how beautiful the instrument is. Also, she listens to everything. Not just classical. Everything. Because if you want to be great, you study everybody.

From Down Under to Abbey Road

We also learned that classical guitars are no joke. These things are handmade and can run anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. Hers is from Australia, and she emphasized that your instrument has to feel like an extension of you. Which makes sense, because the way she plays, it basically becomes part of her.

She became one with her instrument with her first performance. We thought she would delve into something more in the classical wheelhouse a la Bach or Mozart. Nope... She performed a composition written by four lads from Liverpool. A beautiful classical guitar rendition of "Yesterday" by The Beatles.

Steve took note how it appeared she was looping parts of the song. Nope. Just pure technique. She did mention she slowed the tempo down intentionally, which gave it that extra haunting feel.

Dr. Zillmer chimed in about composing for the society and dropped a great point: the hardest pieces aren’t always the flashiest. Preston, of course, immediately asked Ana to play something ridiculously difficult, because that’s what we do. And she delivered with a take on Francisco Tárrega's "Recuerdos de la Alhambra"

Classical Guitar with Ana Banana

And in one of the more important moments of the morning, we found out Ana eats a banana before every performance… except today. Don’t worry, Casey came through clutch and got her one. Crisis averted. We did ask if she was indeed called Ana Banana and that was indeed a part of her childhood.