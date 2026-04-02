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Enter to win a pair of VIP Suite tickets as MMR Rocks NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Raceway

Enter to win a pair of VIP Suite tickets as MMR Rocks NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 17th, at Dover Raceway. The 42nd annual NASCAR All-Star Race is coming…

Brendan Petrilli

Enter to win a pair of VIP Suite tickets as MMR Rocks NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 17th, at Dover Raceway. The 42nd annual NASCAR All-Star Race is coming to The Monster Mile! Run for the first time on a one-mile oval, the event is unlike any other race on the schedule, bringing together the sport’s biggest names and brightest stars in a no-holds-barred shootout. Get your tickets today at dovermotorspeedway.com

Contest Dates: 4/13/26 thru 5/10/26. One Entry Per Person. 1 winner selected on 5/11/26. Contest Rules.

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Brendan PetrilliWriter
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