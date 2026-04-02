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Pierre Robert’s Vinyl Collection Will Be Available For Purchase Beginning on Record Store Day

For decades, Pierre Robert didn’t just play music on 93.3 WMMR. He preserved a culture. Now, a piece of that legacy is being passed directly into the hands of the…

The Preston & Steve Show
Pierre holding t rex vinyl cut

From Pierre’s Vinyl Cut:, February 22, 2023: Tonight in 1969 David Bowie was a one man mime act, and he opened up for none other than T. Rex! So just for fun, Bang A Gong from Electric Warrior for our vinyl cut.

For decades, Pierre Robert didn’t just play music on 93.3 WMMR. He preserved a culture. Now, a piece of that legacy is being passed directly into the hands of the listeners who grew up with it and was moved by it.

On Saturday, April 18, fans will have a rare opportunity to explore and purchase selections from Pierre’s personal archive at Vinyl Chickie Record Shoppe. Titled "From The Collection of Pierre Robert", the event marks the first public release of a catalog that reflects a lifetime spent curating and celebrating recorded music.

This is not a symbolic sampling. Pierre’s collection is extensive, built over years of dedication to vinyl and physical media at a time when much of the industry moved on. Every record and CD available has been carefully checked, cleaned, and fairly priced, with each item featuring a commemorative sticker on the outer sleeve. It is a thoughtful touch that acknowledges the provenance of the collection while giving fans something tangible to remember the man and the moment.

Vinyl Chickie Record Shoppe - From The Collection of Pierre Robert

The event is being coordinated by shop owner Lisa Schaffer in conjunction with the Pierre Robert estate, ensuring that the collection is handled with both care and intention. Beyond the standard offerings, several rare and special items will be auctioned, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting charity.

Lisa visited The Preston & Steve Show to announce the event. She confirmed that the collection consists of around 400 vinyl records and 200 hundred CDs. Grateful Dead, Jimmy Buffett and The Rolling Stones are among the most represented bands.

She combed through the entire collection, replacing missing or torn sleeves, and pricing albums based on their condition. Prices range from $10 to $100, with a handful of rare and signed albums being auctioned and sold to the highest bidder. Each album is stamped with a unique "From The Collection of Pierre Robert" sticker that Lisa Schaffer created.

Pierre's Vinyl

Pierre’s influence on WMMR extended far beyond his deep catalog knowledge. He was a daily advocate for the ritual of vinyl, most notably through Pierre’s Vinyl Cut, a segment that kept analog listening alive on modern radio. That tradition continues today, with Matt Cord carrying the torch every afternoon around 2:15 (Pierre Standard Time of course), maintaining a direct line between past and present on the air.

Events like this serve as a reminder that music is more than a stream or a playlist. It is physical, archival, and deeply personal. For longtime listeners, this is a chance to own a piece of Philadelphia radio history. For newer fans, it is an invitation to connect with the medium the way Pierre always intended. For everyone, its an opportunity to be a little closer with a man who meant so much to the MMR Family.

Pierre RobertPierre's Vinyl Cut
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
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