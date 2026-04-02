What I Learned From The Preston & Steve Show Is…

If you’ve ever spent a morning hanging with The Preston & Steve Show, you already know it’s not just entertainment. It’s a type of education. Not one you can put on a resume, but definitely one that sticks with you in ways you didn’t expect. But you can still say you've learned from Preston & Steve.

It all started with an email Preston received from a listener named Vincent, who threw out an idea that immediately hit home. Why not have listeners share what they’ve actually learned from the show over the years? And let’s just say… the results were exactly what you’d expect from this group.

Vincent learned from Preston & Steve recently the difference between Eastern Standard Time and Eastern Daylight Time when the clocks skip ahead. Fun fact: we typically learn these things at the same time you do. We're very pleased its a shared experience at least. Here are some of our favorites from listeners:

Words Learned from Preston & Steve

Krystal Wank : The correct way to pronounce “macabre”

: The correct way to pronounce “macabre” Shelly Wise : Question of the day, summer, back in the early 2000s and Y100 ..... the English word with most definitions is "set".

: Question of the day, summer, back in the early 2000s and Y100 ..... the English word with most definitions is "set". Lauren Pelzer: The word “taint”

Science, Medical & Hygiene Facts

Matthew Riley : That sulfur hexaflouride has the opposite effect of helium on the human voice.

: That sulfur hexaflouride has the opposite effect of helium on the human voice. Debbie Caringi Agostino : If your nose runs when you are eating; that is called gustatory rhinitis.

: If your nose runs when you are eating; that is called gustatory rhinitis. Andrew Millichap : The part of the body that people forget to clean the most is behind the ears

: The part of the body that people forget to clean the most is behind the ears Tom Masella Jr. : Frying leftover pizza in the skillet is the best way to reheat it

: Frying leftover pizza in the skillet is the best way to reheat it Jennifer Power Ryan: Laughter is truly the best medicine. Learned this by listening to Bobcat goldwait, fire truck/airplane story) on my way to serious Dr. appointment!

Oddities Learned from Preston & Steve

Donna Maria Zadie Scorese : That we all need to appoint a shovel buddy before we die . A Shovel buddy is someone you pick to hide all your embarrassing material (porn, bongs, etc.) from your family in the event of your passing. We learned once that even Big Bird has one.

: That we all need to appoint a shovel buddy before we die . A Shovel buddy is someone you pick to hide all your embarrassing material (porn, bongs, etc.) from your family in the event of your passing. We learned once that even Big Bird has one. Mark Darling : That you actually can light a fart on fire. Yes you can and we have the proof.

: That you actually can light a fart on fire. Yes you can and we have the proof. Carlee Myers : I learned what 'lot lizards' are. For the uninitiated they are prostitutes that hang out at truck stops.

: I learned what 'lot lizards' are. For the uninitiated they are prostitutes that hang out at truck stops. Jim Henry : You can mail things without putting them in a package. Preston encourages listeners to see what could be mailed to the studio by doing this. There have been plenty of wild things added to Sharts & Crafts after this.

: You can mail things without putting them in a package. Preston encourages listeners to see what could be mailed to the studio by doing this. There have been plenty of wild things added to Sharts & Crafts after this. Donna Lea : What a Pittsburgh toilet is. They are a free-standing toilet found in the basements of older, pre-World War II homes in the Pittsburgh area, often lacking walls or privacy. Historically used by industrial workers to clean up before entering the main house, they were meant to prevent soot from steel mills from spreading upstairs

: What a Pittsburgh toilet is. They are a free-standing toilet found in the basements of older, pre-World War II homes in the Pittsburgh area, often lacking walls or privacy. Historically used by industrial workers to clean up before entering the main house, they were meant to prevent soot from steel mills from spreading upstairs Doreen Lenz : What an upside down pineapple means! It's a common symbol used to denote that a couple participate in the swinging lifestyle.

: What an upside down pineapple means! It's a common symbol used to denote that a couple participate in the swinging lifestyle. Dan Uzdevenes: The history of the ball peen hammer.