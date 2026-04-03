ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

All Things Artemis II with Derrick Pitts

We are go for launch! On Wednesday, April 1st the Artemis II space mission took off from the Kennedy Space Center for a ten-day mission to the Moon. While the…

The Preston & Steve Show

We are go for launch! On Wednesday, April 1st the Artemis II space mission took off from the Kennedy Space Center for a ten-day mission to the Moon. While the astronauts won't step on the surface, this is the first beyond Earth low orbit mission since 1972.

Given this momentous voyage into the Final Frontier, The Preston & Steve show leaned into the knowledge of the Franklin Institute's Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts to spill all the details.

The Artemis II launch itself? Smooth. No issues. The panels protecting the liquid fuel motors dropped off exactly as planned. But here’s where it gets wild. This mission is setting the stage for something way bigger. NASA is trying to build infrastructure on the Moon so it can eventually be used as a refueling station. Derrick said we’re still generations away from that reality, but this is how it starts.

Naturally, we went off on a few tangents because it’s us. Derrick casually reminded us that Venus is basically the most dangerous planet in the solar system. He also dropped the fact that we’ve landed a probe on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, even though you can’t actually land on Saturn or Jupiter themselves.

Derrick asked about Project Hail Mary, and Preston gave it a thumbs up… with a note that he wanted even more science. Derrick’s response? If you liked the movie, go read the book. It’ll blow your mind and actually teach you a thing or two about how all this space stuff could work.

Space Knowledge From the Just Sayin' Institute

Knowledge of all things space has been in the news the past few months. Before the Artemis II launch we learned from the Just Sayin' Institute about some of the every day items that originated from the space race. Some of those things include:

Air Purifiers

The original design was to be used in the International Space Station. Cleaning the air was to prevent ethylene buildup made by experiments to grow plants. Now air purifiers are common place in many homes and businesses.

Memory Foam

This miracle material has been the standard for comfort in the mattress business. However, its primary function when it was invented was protection. It was used for astronauts seat pads to mold their body shape during high force takeoff and landings.

DustBusters

NASA partnered with Black & Decker to created battery powered tools for drilling and taking rock samples. In the modern day home, however, they serve the exact opposite purpose. The DustBuster today is a well-reputed handheld vacuum.

Wireless Headphones

You may be using them listen to WMMR daily and catch this edition of the Just Sayin' Institute! NASA, along with a pair of airline pilots, built a hands-free communication system that would allow astronauts to communicate with teams on Earth.

Smoke Detectors

Another safety innovation that has saved countless lives. Nasa teamed up with the Honeywell Corporation in 70's to improve smoke detector technology. This lead to creating an unit with adjustable sensitivity to prevent constant false alarms.

Freeze-Dried Foods

This item could be something that even the Connoisseur learned from the Just Sayin' Institute. Every ounce counted during space flights, so freeze drying foods became the most resourceful way to provide astronauts nourishment. Today, the technique is widely used to provide highly portable nutritious meals, namely for disaster relief situations.

Artemis IIDerrick PittsFranklin InstituteNASASpace
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
Classical Guitarist Ana Vidovic on Bach, The Beatles and Bananas
MusicClassical Guitarist Ana Vidovic on Bach, The Beatles and BananasThe Preston & Steve Show
Pierre holding t rex vinyl cut
MusicPierre Robert’s Vinyl Collection Will Be Available For Purchase Beginning on Record Store DayThe Preston & Steve Show
APRIL FOOLS DAY
Preston & SteveCasey Boy’s Perfectly Executed April Fools Day PrankThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect