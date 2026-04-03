All Things Artemis II with Derrick Pitts

We are go for launch! On Wednesday, April 1st the Artemis II space mission took off from the Kennedy Space Center for a ten-day mission to the Moon. While the astronauts won't step on the surface, this is the first beyond Earth low orbit mission since 1972.

Given this momentous voyage into the Final Frontier, The Preston & Steve show leaned into the knowledge of the Franklin Institute's Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts to spill all the details.

The Artemis II launch itself? Smooth. No issues. The panels protecting the liquid fuel motors dropped off exactly as planned. But here’s where it gets wild. This mission is setting the stage for something way bigger. NASA is trying to build infrastructure on the Moon so it can eventually be used as a refueling station. Derrick said we’re still generations away from that reality, but this is how it starts.

Naturally, we went off on a few tangents because it’s us. Derrick casually reminded us that Venus is basically the most dangerous planet in the solar system. He also dropped the fact that we’ve landed a probe on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, even though you can’t actually land on Saturn or Jupiter themselves.

Derrick asked about Project Hail Mary, and Preston gave it a thumbs up… with a note that he wanted even more science. Derrick’s response? If you liked the movie, go read the book. It’ll blow your mind and actually teach you a thing or two about how all this space stuff could work.

Space Knowledge From the Just Sayin' Institute

Knowledge of all things space has been in the news the past few months. Before the Artemis II launch we learned from the Just Sayin' Institute about some of the every day items that originated from the space race. Some of those things include:

Air Purifiers

The original design was to be used in the International Space Station. Cleaning the air was to prevent ethylene buildup made by experiments to grow plants. Now air purifiers are common place in many homes and businesses.

Memory Foam

This miracle material has been the standard for comfort in the mattress business. However, its primary function when it was invented was protection. It was used for astronauts seat pads to mold their body shape during high force takeoff and landings.

DustBusters

NASA partnered with Black & Decker to created battery powered tools for drilling and taking rock samples. In the modern day home, however, they serve the exact opposite purpose. The DustBuster today is a well-reputed handheld vacuum.

Wireless Headphones

You may be using them listen to WMMR daily and catch this edition of the Just Sayin' Institute! NASA, along with a pair of airline pilots, built a hands-free communication system that would allow astronauts to communicate with teams on Earth.

Smoke Detectors

Another safety innovation that has saved countless lives. Nasa teamed up with the Honeywell Corporation in 70's to improve smoke detector technology. This lead to creating an unit with adjustable sensitivity to prevent constant false alarms.

Freeze-Dried Foods