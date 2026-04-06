The Local Minds Behind ‘The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’

You'd be hard pressed to find anyone who's a fan of the rock genre to not know the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have a career 40 plus years strong with no signs of stopping. Like every tale, it needs to start somewhere. The origin of the Peppers is quite the remarkable one and the center of a brand new Netflix documentary.

Ben Feldman’s connection to the band runs deep. He talked about being a kid, trading Led Zeppelin II for Blood Sugar Sex Magik, and instantly falling in love with the Chili Peppers’ early sound. That fandom turned into a passion project that clearly hit home.

This documentary digs into the early days of Red Hot Chili Peppers, focusing on the late guitarist Hillel Slovak. Steve praised how the documentary was presented and how it show were it not for Hillel there would be no RHCP.

Preston chimed in about discovering the band before the hits—back when the music carried a raw, unmistakable love from Anthony Kiedis for Hillel. That bond is a major thread in the film, and it comes through in some incredible stories.

Story of Adolescent Friendship

The success story of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is one rooted in something we all have in common. That would be the formative bonds we make as we grow up. One story that is brought up is the chance meeting Hillel had with Anthony Kiedis and Flea. The pair were hitchhiking when Hillel decided to pick them up and essentially adopted them into the family. It was a spontaneous thing that blossomed not only a friendship but changed the course of musical history.

And then there’s Flea, who delivers one of the most emotional moments in the doc, recounting the night Hillel asked him to join the band. According to Ben, moments like that are why he was able to get the Chili Peppers on board—he pitched the film not just as a music doc, but as a story about childhood friendships that shape your entire life.

The film also brings in John Frusciante, who shares what it was like stepping into the band after Hillel. Ben told a wild story about Frusciante hearing the Chili Peppers while he was in a Philly record store and saying, “I’m going to be in that band one day.”