Die Hard Eagles Fan, Justin Silva, coming to Philadelphia

If you thought Justin Silva was just another social media comic who blew up overnight, think again. There's a reason he's already sold out the Friday and Saturday shows this weekend at Helium Comedy Club. The Preston & Steve Show learned why when he Zoomed into the show today.

Justin may be repping Orlando these days, but he’s originally from Connecticut, which of course led to the age-old question: is it really that bad to drive there? According to Justin, I-4 in Florida is an absolute nightmare. Overall it can be a headache depending on where you're headed.

From Sparky to Stand-up

Before comedy took over his life, Justin was grinding as both an electrician and a server. And even now, success hasn’t saved him from getting hit up by friends looking for electrical advice. Some things never change. The cool part? His parents were actually the ones pushing him to go all-in on comedy while he was still waiting tables, which is not something you hear every day.

And despite what the internet might assume, Steve made sure to point out that Justin was doing stand-up long before the social media explosion. This wasn’t an overnight thing. This was reps, hustle, and figuring it out the hard way.

The personal stories didn’t disappoint either. Justin met his now-wife while working at Chili’s… and in a moment straight out of a sitcom, didn’t even realize she had kids with her at the time. He also talked about how his stepdad helped shape who he is today, and how he’s trying to carry that same energy forward in his own life.

GO BIRDS!

Not something we thought we'd hear from a Connecticut native but as it turns out, Justin Silva is a massive Philadelphia Eagles fan! We’re talking green hair, a Birds tattoo, and a wife who surprised him with Eagles-themed lingerie for his birthday. He admitted that after his excitement he needed to know where she got that.

His love of the team came from his father who was also a die-hard fan. He even said he’d love to meet Brian Dawkins someday, and when Preston asked if you really want to meet your heroes, Justin didn’t hesitate with his approval. He referenced working with Kevin Hart as an example. Justin praised Kevin's ability to be able to sit down and break bread with anyone.

Justin’s not stopping at stand-up either. He’s got his eyes on acting, with two short films currently in the works. One of them has him playing a pimp with a scar, which he admitted is about as far from his real personality as you can get. Still, he’s clearly having fun with it and pushing himself creatively.