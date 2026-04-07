FLASHBACK: Matt Cord Talks ‘Rise’ with Skillet

How bands get their names can be quite an interesting topic. Some come from actual names, like Van Halen or The J. Geils Band. Others come from states of being like Nirvana. And in the case of Memphis, Tennessee's Skillet...it came from a beloved kitchen item!

Today, April 7th, 2026, Skillet's frontman and bass player, John Cooper, celebrates his 51st trip around the sun. John took his very religious upbringing and combined it successfully into Skillet's music and message. He, along with his wife/bandmate Korey Cooper, Jen Ledger on drums and Seth Morrison on guitar, stopped by MMR in 2013 to chat with Matt Cord.

From MMRBQ to 'Rise'

Right out of the gate, Matt Cord apologized for having a lot of questions, but he had some left over from MMRBQ 2010. Skillet was on the bill that year for our annual festival and Matt was set to have a proper conversation with them before their set. Due to a scheduling conflict, Matt only got a question or two in before they needed to rush to the stage to perform.

Fast forward a few years, and the band had leveled up, sharing stages with heavy hitters and even gearing up to play alongside such artists as Mötley Crüe, Nickelback and Papa Roach.

They were in town to promote the release of their 8th studio album, Rise. Usually, you'll hear of artists coming into the studio with a dozen or so songs written for a record. In the case of this Skillet record: an astonishing 72 tracks!

They eventually trimmed it down to a tight collection and realized something interesting—it naturally formed a concept album. Inspired loosely by storytelling styles like Pink Floyd's The Wall, Rise follows a coming-of-age journey through chaos, identity, and finding your voice.

Skillet Family On the Road

Another standout moment—John and Korey Cooper talking about being married, raising kids, and touring together. Their kids literally grew up backstage, thinking tour buses are just… normal life. Meanwhile, they’re casually meeting rock legends like it’s no big deal.

Also, shoutout to Jen Ledger for being the glue and occasionally translating “what Corey actually means” to John. Every band needs that.

Grassroots Grind Paid Off

The idea of an "overnight success" usually isn't the case for any rock band. Just look at the lyrics of AC/DC's "It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll)". Skillet certainly knows that's the case as they didn't have a proper radio hit until their 7th studio album, Awake, with the smash hit "Monster".

Hearing your song on the radio as an artist is certainly a special occasion. When Matt asked John Cooper if he remembered the first time he heard Skillet on the radio. It was a memory that he'll never forget as they were played right after a Metallica song, which John considers to be such high praise.

Skillet Performed at MMRBQ, You Could Too...

Since Skillet played MMRBQ in 2010, we've had a few additions and changes to the yearly festival. One major add is The Preston & Steve Show Side Stage, which gives YOU a chance to perform.

We're is looking for 10 performers to sing live-band-karaoke style with SideArm at this year’s MMRBQ on May 9, 2026, on The Preston & Steve Side Stage. If you have what it takes to perform in front of the MMRBQ crowd, then submit a video link below to enter.