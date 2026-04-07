ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Preston & Steve Play Entire ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Album to Honor Artemis II Mission

Your morning listening routine may feel a little different today, in a great way. The Preston & Steve Show is taking “a slight left turn” to quote the legend, Pierre…

Marisa Magnatta
Moon

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: A total lunar eclipse creates a “super blood moon” on May 15, 2022 in Huntington Beach, California. The eclipse coincided with a super moon which occurs when the moon is at its closest point to earth. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Your morning listening routine may feel a little different today, in a great way. The Preston & Steve Show is taking "a slight left turn" to quote the legend, Pierre Robert.

We came in this morning and threw out the scheduled music playlist (sorry, Chuck Damico, we appreciate you hand selecting it every day!) But today, we're playing the ten tracks that Pink Floyd gave us back in 1973.

This musical detour is happening to celebrate the Artemis II mission traveling to the far side of the moon. The crew made history by surpassing the record for human spaceflight’s farthest distance that was set by Apollo 13.

Tune in all morning to hear these songs streaming on MMR plus personal stories and behind the scenes information about the record.

  1. Speak to Me - 01:08 
  2. Breathe - 02:49 
  3. On the Run - 03:51 
  4. Time - 06:50 
  5. The Great Gig in the Sky - 04:44 
  6. Money - 06:23 
  7. Us and Them - 07:50 
  8. Any Colour You Like - 03:26 
  9. Brain Damage - 03:47 
  10. Eclipse - 02:12 

Here's how to listener to 93.3 WMMR wherever you are:

  • Tune your radio to 93.3 in Philadelphia
  • Tap the play button on wmmr.com
  • Download the WMMR App
  • Ask your smart spearer to "Open MMR"
Artemis IINASAPink FloydThe Dark Side Of The Moon
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
Related Stories
Reginald 'Fieldy' Arvizu of Korn performs onstage at a private concert at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on October 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
MusicFieldy Performs Korn Tracks With Breaking In A Sequence at Anaheim ShowDan Teodorescu
Axl Rose and Richard Fortus of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Play Rare Song Live for First Time in 35 YearsDan Teodorescu
Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach performs onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicPapa Roach Frontman Jacoby Shaddix Talks New Music During Global TourLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect