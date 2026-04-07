Preston & Steve Play Entire ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Album to Honor Artemis II Mission

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: A total lunar eclipse creates a “super blood moon” on May 15, 2022 in Huntington Beach, California. The eclipse coincided with a super moon which occurs when the moon is at its closest point to earth. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Your morning listening routine may feel a little different today, in a great way. The Preston & Steve Show is taking "a slight left turn" to quote the legend, Pierre Robert.

We came in this morning and threw out the scheduled music playlist (sorry, Chuck Damico, we appreciate you hand selecting it every day!) But today, we're playing the ten tracks that Pink Floyd gave us back in 1973.

This musical detour is happening to celebrate the Artemis II mission traveling to the far side of the moon. The crew made history by surpassing the record for human spaceflight’s farthest distance that was set by Apollo 13.

Tune in all morning to hear these songs streaming on MMR plus personal stories and behind the scenes information about the record.

Speak to Me - 01:08 Breathe - 02:49 On the Run - 03:51 Time - 06:50 The Great Gig in the Sky - 04:44 Money - 06:23 Us and Them - 07:50 Any Colour You Like - 03:26 Brain Damage - 03:47 Eclipse - 02:12

Here's how to listener to 93.3 WMMR wherever you are: