From Intern to Headliner: Blake Wexler Comes Home to Preston & Steve

We love a good full-circle moment, and this one hits especially close to home. Comedian Blake Wexler stopped by The Preston & Steve Show, and yes we’re taking partial credit. Why? Because the guy used to be our intern. Before the stand-up specials, Eagles content, and comedy cred, he was hanging around the studio learning the ropes. He'll be taking those chops this Saturday at Next in Line Comedy.

Blake took us back to the beginning, when he first dipped his toes into stand-up at Helium Comedy Club. Like most comics, he admitted those early days were rough. “When you start, it’s all terrible,” he said—comforting for anyone bombing at an open mic right now. But here’s the kicker: his mom had to drive him to those gigs because he needed a guardian. That’s dedication… or at least really supportive parenting.

And yes, there’s footage. Blake says he’s got a treasure trove of old DVDs from his early stand-up days, including one where he hit the stage rocking a full Seattle SuperSonics outfit. No bit. No reason.

Like a lot of comics, Blake tried to find his voice early on by mimicking his influences like Lewis Black. He wanted to be that angry, fired-up comic… but ran into one small issue: he had a pretty good life. Turns out it’s hard to channel rage when things are going well.

Blake Wexler Adds Dad to the Resume

He dropped some big news: his wife is pregnant with twins! The gang gave some baby advice to their former intern and how his mindset was dealing with not just one new baby but two. Naturally, his top priority? Stockpiling Eagles gear for the babies.

Speaking of the Birds, Blake also talked about hosting an Eagles YouTube trivia show, where he got to rub elbows with the players. He admitted he looked very short next to them—but didn’t care one bit. Total dream come true.

What I learned from Preston & Steve Is...

One of the coolest takeaways from the interview was how much Blake still uses what he learned as an intern. He said listening closely during interviews has translated directly into his crowd work on stage. Proof in the pudding that you can really learn some valuable skills from The Preston & Steve Show.

Recently we had a discussion about what things people have actually learned by listening to The Preston & Steve Show. Some of those things include: