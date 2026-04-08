“Shrinking Is Good for the Soul” – Ted McGinley on Season 3 Finale

The anticipation was high all morning long as The Preston & Steve Show awaited a phone call from the one and only Ted McGinley. Partly because we love Revenge of the Nerds, “Married… With Children”, “Hope & Faith”… but mostly because we’re obsessed with “Shrinking” which happens to be what he is promoting. AND DEREK’S DON’T DIE!

Ted plays Derek Bishop, the funny, kind-hearted neighbor who is a comforting presence and the emotional anchor in chaotic situations on the Apple+ TV series “Shrinking”. From the jump during the conversation, he gives credit to the writers for making his character and the show so special. The script is smart, emotional, and hits in a way most comedies just can't. That mix of humor and real-life topics is exactly why the show connects so deeply with the cast and the audience at home.

He also acknowledged just how invested fans have become in his character, especially with his recent health scare in Season 3. Ted knows people aren't just watching casually; they are emotionally locked in. That kind of reaction lines up with what McGinley has seen firsthand, with fans reaching out about how much the show resonates with their own lives and struggles.

We were luck y enough to get stories from behind the scenes moments that have stood out to Ted. He didn’t hesitate when asked who cracks him up the most, pointing straight to Jessica Williams and Jason Segel. That chemistry shows on screen, and it is a big reason the series lands both its laughs and its heavier moments.

One of the more interesting beats from the interview was McGinley’s perspective on his own career. He openly admitted he was not always confident in every project early on. When Revenge of the Nerds first came up on his radar, he wasn’t sure he wanted to be a part of it. Over time, though, he saw the impact the fan favorite comedy has had and how it sticks with audiences to this day. He also took a moment to reflect on working with the late Robert Carradine and how wonderful an experience it was. According to McGinley, if it wasn’t for Carradine’s performance, he might have never agreed to do the film.

McGinley knows exactly where he is in his career, and he's enjoying every second of it. After decades in the industry, he has landed in what he has called the “sweet spot” creatively, with a role that finally lets him balance humor, heart, and depth all at once.

With Season 3 of Shrinking coming to a close, audiences can’t wait to see what Derek and the rest of the characters get up to next.