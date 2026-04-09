10 Year Anniversary Party for Casey’s Ranch Dressing Meltdown

A month or so ago there was a social media trend where people were sharing what they were doing in 2016. The places they went, the music they listened to and the fashion choices they were making. Well The Preston & Steve Show started to look at their 2016 and it included one of the most infamous freak outs in show history. It involved Casey Boy and ranch dressing.

Where it all began...

Early one morning in 2016 The Preston & Steve Show were discussing a story about Rob Kardashian wanting to lose 50 pounds in a 6 week span. Which begs the question: How does one lose that much weight that fast? Casey expressed wanting to lose some pounds himself. This led to one comment that maybe he shouldn't eat pizza with ranch dressing. That line resulted in one of the most explosive moments in P&S history.

10 Years Later...

We couldn't let this ranch dressing milestone to pass without proper acknowledgement. So today we celebrated the 10 year anniversary with a surprise celebration that Casey Boy knew nothing about.

It started with a proper musical celebration with a cadence from the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad. Casey absolutely loves seeing these guys perform as the Stixers at 76ers home games and thinks their underutilized during basketball games!

Drummers Johnny, Javon and Shihean warmed up the studio and had everyone on their feet and jamming. Leader Antoine Mapp took Casey's side saying he actually enjoys pizza with Caesar dressing himself. The steppers and drum squad are also about to celebrate their 35th anniversary and have a few events going on soon including:

Non-Profit Launch Party - April 11th at Oznorras Event Space (3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia)

Fish Fry Fundraiser - May 15th at Checkmates (5610 W. Lancaster Ave)

West Powelton’s 35th Anniversary / Coming Out Day - June 27th 4000-4200 Block of Powelton Ave

Ranch Dressing Treats

It wasn't just a musical celebration. It was a culinary one as well! Chef Andrew Farley of Enswell swung by the studio with ranch dressing inspired pastries. The standout favorite was a ranch and cheddar biscuit. Chef Andrew dubbed it the "Casey Roll" so we'll see if that makes the menu over at Enswell.

Marisa noted how much she loved this restaurant. It's a stone's throw away from the Kimmel Center. That is 1528 Spruce St to be more specific. Open all day featuring fine food, cocktails, coffee, & bottle shop as well. Marisa also noted how beautiful it was inside the restaurant as well.

To cap it all off the pièce de résistance was a very special fondue setup. In lieu of cheese or chocolate there was ... you guessed it! A full fledged working ranch dressing fountain grace The Preston & Steve Show studios.