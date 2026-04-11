MMRBQ 2026 Tees Available Now in the MMR Rock Shop

Skip the merch line, order your MMRBQ 2026 concert t-shirt ahead of the show.

The brand new MMRBQ 2026 concert tee is now available in the MMR Rock Shop. Order by April 27th to get it in time for the show. Trust us, ordering ahead is a pro-move! At the venue the merch lines can be long and there's a chance that your size sells out. This way you are guaranteed to get exactly what you want.

And this year, it’s worth repping early.

MMRBQ 2026 is happening on Saturday, May 9th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. The lineup is stacked with MMR favorites old and new. Godsmack and Alice Cooper headline the bill. They will be joined by hometown favorites The Hooters who return to the bill to honor Pierre Robert. Alt-rock staples Everclear round out the evening sets.

But the energy starts early and with a bang! MMR Local Shots band, The Circus Hearts, kickoff the day followed by LYLVC then Kami Kehoe. And fan favorite, Des Rocs, wraps up the G/A portion of the day. If you didn't know, "G/A portion" means that you can sit anywhere in the venue for the first half of the day. Great way to get close to your favorite, up incoming bands.

And yes, The Preston & Steve Side Stage is back, with live band karaoke and all the chaos you expect. If you want to be part of the festivities, you have until April 16th to enter the audition phase.

But wait, there's more! Since we’re officially four weeks out from the show which means it’s also time for the MMRBQ 4-4-4 Weekend.

Listen all weekend long: for 4-song blocks of this year’s bands. When you hear those blocks, it’s also your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets of tickets to the show

Rock out. Grab a t-shirt. And get hype for May 9th.

MMRBQ isn’t just a concert. It’s the kickoff to summer in Philly. And the earlier you gear up, the better it gets.