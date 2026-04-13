Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Fred Durst Collaboration at Perth Concert

Machine Gun Kelly unveiled a fresh track called "All Around The World" with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst at RAC Arena in Perth on Wednesday night. He told the crowd he'd reached out to Durst and asked him to contribute something special.

"I called up my friend Fred Durst. I said, 'Sir, drop something on this.' What he dropped, the rest is history," Machine Gun Kelly said before the performance, according to Rock Sound.

The track brings back nu-metal vibes. It's got bouncy riffs and Durst's voice woven in. Durst didn't show up at the concert, though. His parts were pre-recorded and played during the set.

Perth kicked off the Lost Americana tour's Australian leg. Before the show, Machine Gun Kelly had joked that ticket sales were "looking rough" until a last-minute social media push packed the venue.

The show stretched for two full hours and blended sounds from different styles. Machine Gun Kelly switched between hardcore, hip-hop, and pop with choreographed moves, pyrotechnics, and backup dancers joining him onstage.

"From pyrotechnics to backup dancers and even a hype man, the show never quite settled into a steady rhythm," read a three-star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The publication praised his vocals as warm and strong throughout. "Even when the crowd seemed to struggle to keep up with him, Kelly kept the energy high for a full two hours, proving himself as a performer with an awful lot to give," the review stated.

Fans spotted Machine Gun Kelly filming a music video for "All Around The World" during the tour. The song will probably land on his next album. No release date has been announced yet.