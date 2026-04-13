WATCH: Famous Philadelphians Congratulate Matt Cord Before Sixers Finale

Channeling our best Matt Cord voice: Celebrating twenty-eight seasons as the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers PA Announcer... MATT-HEW FRRRRRRRRRRRR-EDRICK COOOOOO-RD (CORD, CORD, CORD).

Sunday, April 12th marked Matt Cord's final regular season game as the PA Announcer for the Sixers. After 28 seasons, he has decided to retire from his iconic gig as the voice of the team.

After this news was announced, longtime friend, Cindy Webster went to work collecting videos congratulating Matt for his iconic career. As you might imagine, the videos flooded in. Clocking in at just under 75 minutes, folks from every era of Matt's life share special moments and iconic stories celebrating MFC:

Matt will continue to host mid-days Monday through Friday from 10:30am(ish) to 3pm on 93.3 WMMR. And no doubt the station will find ways to work in his infamous calls.

List of friends who appear in the video: