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WATCH: Famous Philadelphians Congratulate Matt Cord Before Sixers Finale

Channeling our best Matt Cord voice: Celebrating twenty-eight seasons as the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers PA Announcer… MATT-HEW FRRRRRRRRRRRR-EDRICK COOOOOO-RD (CORD, CORD, CORD). Sunday, April 12th marked Matt Cord’s final regular…

Marisa Magnatta

Channeling our best Matt Cord voice: Celebrating twenty-eight seasons as the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers PA Announcer... MATT-HEW FRRRRRRRRRRRR-EDRICK COOOOOO-RD (CORD, CORD, CORD).

Sunday, April 12th marked Matt Cord's final regular season game as the PA Announcer for the Sixers. After 28 seasons, he has decided to retire from his iconic gig as the voice of the team.

After this news was announced, longtime friend, Cindy Webster went to work collecting videos congratulating Matt for his iconic career. As you might imagine, the videos flooded in. Clocking in at just under 75 minutes, folks from every era of Matt's life share special moments and iconic stories celebrating MFC:

Matt will continue to host mid-days Monday through Friday from 10:30am(ish) to 3pm on 93.3 WMMR. And no doubt the station will find ways to work in his infamous calls.

List of friends who appear in the video:

  • Billy King
  • Todd MacCulloch
  • Dr. J
  • Kyle Korver
  • 5 NBA PA Announcer's
  • Dave Spadaro
  • Hip Hop
  • Lily Seagraves (family)
  • Nate Seagraves (family)
  • Dylan Seagraves (family)
  • Siblings (family)
  • Tom LaMaine
  • Scotty Rego
  • Joe Conklin
  • Rob Ellis  
  • Pat Croce
  • Phil Martelli 
  • Ruben Amaro, Jr
  • Marc Farzetta
  • John Brazer
  • Chuck D'Amico
  • John Kincade 
  • John Gonzales and Colleen Wolfe
  • Michael Barkann
  • Kate Scott and Alaa
  • Marisa Magnatta
  • Marc Zumoff
  • Andrew Salcunis
  • Dan Baker
  • Tom McCarthy
  • Ben Davis 
  • Gregg Murphy 
  • Larry Andersen
  • Scott Franzke
  • Chris Wheeler 
  • Kyle Nubeck
  • Joe Watson
  • Steve Morrison 
  • Preston Elliot 
  • Eric Lindros
  • Jim Jackson
  • Phanatic
  • Franklin
  • Philly Sports Guy 
  • Kathy Romano 
  • Nick McIlwain 
  • Neil Hartman 
  • Sue Serio and Bob Kelly
  • John Clark
  • Pat Gallen 
  • Angelo Cataldi
  • Vince Papale
  • Karen Hepp
  • Dei Lynam
  • Tim Furlong
  • Leslie Gudel & Charles Barkley
  • John DeBella
  • Jason Martinez 
  • Breland Moore 
  • Jamie Lynch
  • Ukee Washington
  • Ricky Bottalico
  • Pete Ciarrochi
  • Michael Barkann
  • Ike Richman
  • Everett Hollywood Jackson
  • Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley
  • Kamal from The Roots
  • Fran Dunphy 
  • Casey Boy
  • Tim Sherry
  • Jenn Fred
  • Amy Fadool
  • Chris Wallace
  • Kevin Gunn
  • Jacky Bam Bam
  • Tom McGinnis
  • Paul Blake
Matt CordSixers
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
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