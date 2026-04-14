WrestleMania 42 Predictions: Tag Team Chaos and Personal Scores to Settle (Night #1)

WrestleMania 42 returns to "Sin City", Las Vegas and is set to deliver a blockbuster “Showcase of the Immortals” packed with high-stakes matches, personal rivalries, and unforgettable moments across the card.

At the top, Roman Reigns and CM Punk collide in a marquee World Heavyweight Championship showdown, while Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a match filled with tension and mind games. Rising and dominant champions like Stephanie Vaquer and Jade Cargill face hungry challengers determined to make their WrestleMania moment.

The card also highlights a mix of legends and new stars, including Brock Lesnar battling Oba Femi in a clash of power, and Seth Rollins taking on Gunther in a hard-hitting contest. Personal grudges explode in matches like Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, while multi-competitor bouts such as the Intercontinental Championship ladder match bring chaos and highlight-reel action.

Tag team and faction warfare add to the spectacle, with The Uso’s and LA Knight colliding with a star-studded trio, and the women’s division shining in both singles and tag team championship clashes featuring names like Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, and others.

Overall, WrestleMania 42 stands as a celebration of WWE’s past, present, and future—blending iconic rivalries, breakout performances, and championship drama on the grandest stage of them all, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas April 18th and 19th, 2026.

Here are my annual WrestleMania predictions for all announced matches. Let me know what YOUR predictions are on Instagram: @brentporche

WrestleMania 42: Night 1 Card

Note: Card subject to change at any time.

6-man Tag Team Match

The Uso’s (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) & LA Knight vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory (The Vision – World Tag Team Champions) and IShowSpeed

On Night #1 of WrestleMania 42 the six-man tag team match sees Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and LA Knight take on the flashy and unpredictable trio of Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed in a chaotic showdown.

The Uso’s bring their trademark chemistry, working seamlessly as a unit, while LA Knight adds intensity and crowd control with his hard-hitting offense. On the other side, Logan Paul’s athleticism and Theory’s arrogance keep things unpredictable, with content creator turned wrestler, IShowSpeed, providing wild, unorthodox moments that throw both teams off balance.

The match quickly breaks down into a fast-paced spectacle, featuring high-flying Uso splashes, Knight’s explosive strikes, and Logan Paul’s jaw-dropping aerial moves. Speed gets involved in surprising ways, adding chaos that nearly shifts the match in his team’s favor.

In the final moments, LA Knight rallies his team, setting up a decisive sequence—The Uso’s take out Theory and Logan Paul with a double superkick, leaving Knight to finish things with the BFT (blunt force trauma) for the win.

The trio stands tall as the crowd erupts, capping off a wildly entertaining match that blends star power, athleticism, and pure WrestleMania spectacle.

WINNERS: The Uso’s & LA Knight – “YEET”/“YEAH!”

Unsanctioned Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

“The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and “The Werewolf” Jacob Fatu are set to collide in a brutal unsanctioned match where anything goes.

From the outset, the fight spills out of the ring, with both men using weapons and the environment to inflict maximum damage.

The match turns into a war of endurance—tables shatter, kendo sticks crack, and neither competitor shows any sign of slowing down. McIntyre looks to end it with a Claymore, but Fatu absorbs the blow and fires back with a devastating counter that leaves both men down.

In the final moments, Fatu unleashes a flurry of offense, overwhelming McIntyre before delivering a crushing finishing blow onto a pile of wreckage. He makes the cover and gets the three-count.

Jacob Fatu stands tall after a violent, hard-fought battle, proving himself in one of the most unforgiving matches on the grandest stage of the all, WrestleMania.

WINNER: Jacob Fatu

Singles Match

Seth “Freakin’ ” Rollins vs. Gunther

“The Visionary” Seth Rollins takes on Gunther in a highly anticipated clash of style and supremacy.

Rollins brings speed, creativity, and relentless energy, to keep Gunther off balance with quick strikes and aerial offense. Gunther, true to “The Ring General” form, methodically breaks Rollins down with punishing chops and calculated control, slowing the pace and turning the match into a grueling contest.

As the bout intensifies, Rollins rallies with a flurry of offense, landing a superkick and a near-fall after a Stomp attempt. Gunther responds with crushing power, delivering thunderous strikes and wearing Rollins down with sheer force.

In the closing moments, Rollins looks for one final Stomp, but Gunther counters, catching him mid-motion and delivering a devastating power move followed by a decisive finishing blow. He secures the pinfall victory.

Gunther stands tall after a hard-hitting battle, proving his dominance on the grandest stage while Rollins earns respect for pushing him to the limit.

WINNER: “The Ring General” Gunther

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

The Irresistible Forces Nia Jax & Lash Legend (C) vs. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are on the line in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way match as current champs Nia Jax & Lash Legend defend the titles against The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella), Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, and the powerhouse duo of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss.

The match will quickly erupt into chaos, with all four teams battling for control. Jax and Legend will use their size and strength to dominate early, flattening opponents and asserting their presence. The Bella Twins rely on their chemistry and experience, hitting tandem offense to stay in the fight, while Bayley and Valkyria bring speed and precision to create near-falls. Flair and Bliss mix power, unpredictability and veteran instinct, while constantly inserting themselves into key moments.

Momentum shifts rapidly as tags are made and broken up, with frequent saves preventing any team from securing the win. The action spills in and out of the ring, with each duo finding moments to shine.

In the closing stretch, chaos peaks as all eight competitors collide. After a flurry of finishers and near-falls, the champions capitalize on the disorder, isolating an opponent and delivering a dominant double-team to secure the three-count.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a wild, fast-paced match that showcases the depth and intensity of the division.

WINNERS: AND STILL… WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions - The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend)

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Lee (C) vs. Becky Lynch

AJ Lee defends the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch in a deeply personal and technically sharp contest.

AJ enters with her usual confidence and mind games, using her agility and unorthodox offense to keep Lynch guessing. Becky, determined and relentless, answers with hard-hitting strikes and disciplined submissions, looking to ground the champion and wear her down.

The match becomes a back-and-forth battle of strategy and resilience, with both women countering each other’s signature moves—AJ narrowly escaping the “Dis-Arm-Her”, while Becky kicks out of a perfectly executed “Shining Wizard”.

In the closing moments, AJ capitalizes on a split-second hesitation, catching Becky with a sudden counter into a decisive strike. She quickly follows up and secures the three-count.

AJ Lee retains the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a hard-fought victory, proving she can still outthink and outmaneuver one of WWE’s very best on the grandest stage of them all.

WINNER: AND STILL… WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion – AJ Lee

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs. Liv Morgan

The road to WrestleMania 42 and the WWE Women’s World Championship has been heating up in recent weeks as Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan find themselves on a collision course for championship gold.

Vaquer, carrying herself with the confidence of a dominant champion, has made it clear that she plans to cement her legacy on the grandest stage of them all. With her calculated, hard-hitting style, “La Primera” vows to outclass anyone who steps in her way. But Liv Morgan refuses to be overlooked. After bouncing back from injury and clawing her way through the ranks, Morgan sees WrestleMania as her moment to rise to the top of the WWE women’s division once again.

Week after week, tensions between the two have escalated—from verbal confrontations to explosive brawls—proving just how much is at stake. Morgan brings heart, speed, and unpredictability, while Vaquer counters with precision and control, each believing they hold the edge.

Now, with the spotlight of WrestleMania 42 shining bright, both women are ready to prove who truly deserves to walk out as champion. But do the other members of The Judgement Day have something to say about it?

In what will certainly be a hard-fought match by both competitors, “La Primera” will prove, once again to the WWE Universe, why she’s worthy of holding one of the most coveted titles in wrestling.

WINNER: AND STILL… WWE Women’s World Champion – Stephanie Vaquer

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Randy Orton w/ Pat McAfee

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton—with the recently returning Pat McAfee looming as a wildcard in the middle of it all.

Rhodes, the face of a new era, stands determined to continue his reign and prove he can carry WWE at the highest level. But Orton, cold and calculating as ever, reminds everyone why he’s one of the most dangerous competitors in history. With mind games, sudden attacks, and his trademark precision, “The Viper” has made it clear he’s willing to do whatever it takes to reclaim the top spot and capture his 15th world championship.

Adding to the tension is Pat McAfee, whose involvement has blurred the lines between competitor and chaos agent. Whether he’s instigating confrontations or inserting himself at key moments, his presence has made an already volatile situation even more unpredictable.

With legacies on the line and uncertainty hanging in the air, WrestleMania 42 promises a high-stakes showdown where one mistake could change everything—and where the Undisputed WWE Championship hangs in the balance.

Unless Cody has a “surprise” waiting in the wings to help even out the battle, I believe “The Viper” with the help of McAfee prove to be too much for “The American Nightmare” and Orton will reign supreme with world title #15!