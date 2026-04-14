WrestleMania 42 Predictions: Who’s Got Luck On Their Side in Sin City? (Night #2)

WrestleMania 42 returns to "Sin City", Las Vegas and is set to deliver a blockbuster “Showcase of the Immortals” packed with high-stakes matches, personal rivalries, and unforgettable moments across the card.

At the top, Roman Reigns and CM Punk collide in a marquee World Heavyweight Championship showdown, while Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a match filled with tension and mind games. Rising and dominant champions like Stephanie Vaquer and Jade Cargill face hungry challengers determined to make their WrestleMania moment.

The card also highlights a mix of legends and new stars, including Brock Lesnar battling Oba Femi in a clash of power, and Seth Rollins taking on Gunther in a hard-hitting contest. Personal grudges explode in matches like Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, while multi-competitor bouts such as the Intercontinental Championship ladder match bring chaos and highlight-reel action.

Tag team and faction warfare add to the spectacle, with The Uso’s and LA Knight colliding with a star-studded trio, and the women’s division shining in both singles and tag team championship clashes featuring names like Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, and others.

Overall, WrestleMania 42 stands as a celebration of WWE’s past, present, and future—blending iconic rivalries, breakout performances, and championship drama on the grandest stage of them all, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas April 18th and 19th, 2026.

Here are my annual WrestleMania predictions for all announced matches. Who do YOU think will take the titles? Let me know on Instagram: @brentporche

WrestleMania 42: Night 2 Card

Note: Card subject to change at any time.

Singles Match

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

The clash between former Judgement Day stable mates Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio was built around betrayal and revenge

After being ousted from the faction, Bálor will enter the match with a darker edge, with the rumor that he is bringing back his “Demon” persona for the first time in years—signaling that is way more than just a standard grudge match.

The bout itself will be intense and personal, with Mysterio, more than likely, leaning into his opportunistic, underhanded style while Bálor will rely on aggression and high-impact offense. The Demon’s presence will give Bálor early control, overwhelming Dominik with signature strikes and aerial attacks. However, true to form, Mysterio will look for openings to steal momentum, using distractions and quick counters to stay alive.

There is certainly the possibility of outside interference and Judgment Day ties looming over the contest. Ultimately, Bálor’s relentless offense and the psychological edge of The Demon will prove to be significant, allowing him to put Mysterio away with a decisive Coup de Grâce, earning a cathartic victory over his former stablemate.

In the end, the match will serve as both revenge for Bálor and a defining chapter in their rivalry, closing the loop on his breakup with the Judgment Day while reestablishing Bálor as a dangerous singles force.

WINNER: “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Singles Match

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar w/Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar collides with Oba Femi in a brutal battle of raw power and heavyweight dominance.

Lesnar will undoubtedly storm the match with his trademark explosiveness, immediately suplexing Femi and trying to overwhelm him early. But Femi won’t back down, he will absorb the punishment and fire back with staggering strength. The pace of this match will be slower but, every move will carry fight-ending potential.

The two will fiercely trade momentum in a hard-hitting showdown, with Femi proving he belongs on the biggest stage by matching Lesnar blow for blow.

As the match reaches its peak, Lesnar digs deep into his veteran instincts, capitalizing on a brief opening to finally land a decisive F-5. He covers, and after a hard-fought battle, Lesnar secures the victory—while Femi leaves the ring elevated, having pushed “The Beast” to his limit.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Six-pack Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Penta (C) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh

The six-pack ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42 will be pure chaos from the opening bell, as current IC Champ, Penta, faces off against Je'Von Evans, Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Dragon Lee, and JD McDonagh all in a race to claim the gold hanging above the ring.

Speed and innovation collide with brute force—Mysterio and Dragon Lee will bring the high-flying offense, launching themselves off ladders with breathtaking precision, while Penta matches them with fearless dives and hard strikes. Meanwhile, Rusev will turn the match and ring into a wrecking zone, tossing ladders and opponents alike as he tries to impose his dominance.

Je’Von Evans will emerge as a breakout presence, using his agility to scale ladders in seconds and narrowly miss victory multiple times. McDonagh, ever the opportunist, will weave through the chaos, targeting injured opponents and attempting to steal the win at key moments.

Bodies will pile up as ladders crash and bend, each superstar coming within inches of grabbing the championship. In the closing moments, after a frantic scramble at the top, one competitor will finally unhook the title amid the wreckage—bringing an end to a wild, high-risk showcase that cements the Intercontinental Championship as one of the most hotly contested prizes on the card.

WINNER: AND STILL… Intercontinental Champion - Penta

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Jade Cargill will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against the always dominant Rhea Ripley in a clash of sheer dominance and presence. Though Cargill’s current reign as champion has been a bit underwhelming to say the least, her recent addition of former foes turned allies, Michin & B-Fab definitely add to the uncertainty of the match.

In the closing moments, Ripley will dig deep into her experience, countering a Jaded attempt into a devastating Riptide. She capitalizes instantly, securing the pinfall in a hard-fought battle. Hopefully, Cargill leaves the match looking every bit like a future championship contender after pushing “Mami” to her absolute limit.

WINNER: AND NEW… WWE Women’s Champion - Rhea Ripley

WWE United States Championship Match

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Trick Williams

Newly crowned US Champ Sami Zayn puts the gold on the line against one of the hottest sports entertainers in recent history, Trick Williams.

Zayn’s veteran instincts will help to control stretches of the match, countering Williams and his unorthodox offense. However, Williams’ explosive power and athleticism will turn the tide with high impact strikes and confident momentum.

Trick Willy’s “Lemon Peppa Steppa’s” will prove to be too much for Zayn, seizing the opportunity, he connects with the Trick Shot and quickly covers for the three-count.

WINNER: AND NEW… United States Champion - Trick Williams

World Heavyweight Championship Match

CM Punk (C) vs. Roman Reigns

CM Punk enters the WrestleMania 42 main event as World Heavyweight Champion defending against “The OTC” Roman Reigns in a high-stakes, emotionally charged showdown.

Reigns comes in focused and methodical, using his power to try and break Punk down early. Punk, fighting from the champion’s position, relies on his precision and resilience, countering Reigns’ offense and keeping himself one step ahead. The match quickly turns into a battle of control, with both men trading momentum and refusing to stay down.

As the intensity builds, Punk nearly retains with a GTS, but Reigns powers out, shifting the energy in the arena. Reigns answers with a Superman Punch and sets up for the Spear, only for Punk to counter into a near fall of his own.

In the closing moments, Reigns finally catches Punk mid-transition and drives him down with a thunderous Spear. He makes the cover and scores the three-count.

Roman Reigns stands tall as the new World Heavyweight Champion, ending Punk’s reign in a hard-fought main event and once again asserting himself at the top of WWE. But does he do it without the help of his family, The Bloodline?