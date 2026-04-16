Join WMMR’s Brent Porche at MontCo Heroes Festival 2026

Brent Porche here, and I have the honor of hosting the MontCo Heroes Festival again this year! If you're looking for a day filled with great music, food, and a powerful cause, you won't want to miss this.

The Fifth Annual MontCo Heroes Festival is happening on Saturday, May 16th at the Lower Providence Fire Company Fair Grounds in Eagleville PA (3199 Ridge Pike). Gates open for the concert portion of the event at 2:00pm, and there's live music from 3pm to 9pm.

This year's lineup features some fantastic local talent, including the returning Bonehead, the debut of rock n' roll powerhouse the Brian Quinn Band, and the always entertaining Rustic Revival.

Tickets are $40 and include general admission to the show, plus unlimited food and drinks at the BBQ tasting and beer garden (wine and spirits are extra). There's also a Truck and Jeep Rally option for the same price, which includes a vehicle pass for those who want to make an entrance in style. That kicks off at noon. For the early risers, there's a donut sale at 8am, perfect for fueling up for a stacked Saturday. The event includes free parking, and kids under 16 get in free too!

MontCo Heroes Fund Mission

The Montgomery County Hero Fund stands as a meaningful tribute to the courage and sacrifice of first responders and military personnel. Established in 2012, the organization was founded in honor of fallen Plymouth Township Police Officer Brad Fox, whose tragic death in the line of duty inspired a mission rooted in compassion, service, and remembrance. Since then, the Hero Fund has provided critical financial assistance to the families of police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and service members who are injured or killed while serving their communities.

At the heart of the organization’s outreach is the annual MontCo Heroes Festival, a vibrant community event that blends entertainment with purpose. The festival brings together residents from across the region to celebrate local heroes while raising funds to support those in need. Featuring live music, food vendors, family-friendly activities, and tributes to fallen heroes, the event creates an atmosphere that is both uplifting and reflective.

What makes the festival particularly impactful is its ability to transform awareness into action. Attendees are not just spectators—they are active participants in supporting first responder families. Funds raised during the event go directly toward emergency relief and long-term assistance, helping families navigate the financial and emotional challenges that follow tragedy. This direct connection between community involvement and tangible support underscores the festival’s importance.

Beyond fundraising, the festival strengthens the bond between first responders and the communities they serve. It provides an opportunity for residents to meet and interact with local police, firefighters, and service members in a positive, supportive environment. This fosters mutual respect and appreciation, reinforcing the idea that public safety is a shared responsibility.