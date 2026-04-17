Day Of Details For Pierre Vinyl Collection Event, Including List of LPs & CDs

There's a special, one of a kind celebration happening on Record Store Day this year. It was born under sad circumstances, but it's gives us an opportunity to come together and honor the greatest of the all the Good Citizens.

From The Collection of Pierre Robert is an opportunity to purchase records from Pierre's personal collection. It's happening at Vinyl Chickie Record Shoppe in Glenside on Saturday, April 18th.

Since this event was announced, Vinyl Chickie owner, Lisa Schaffer has been receiving tons of questions. Here's a list of information for anyone planning on coming out:

FULL LIST OF ITEMS HAS BEEN POSTED ON vinylchickie.com.

There are about 350+ vinyl records & 250 CDs that Lisa collected from Pierre's home. Many more albums reside in the MMR Library and continue to play daily over the airwaves.

Purchases are limited to 1-2 items from the Pierre collection per person.

Please make your choices quickly. 1 way in and 1 way out. No re-entry.

Beginning at 10am, there will be FREE coffee from Rival Bros plus Humpty’s Dumplings, Federal Donuts and Breakfast Cocktails by Jenkintown’s The Keep Easy available for purchase. The MmaRMy will be on site from 10-noon.

Parking is available at the Glenside Train Station, Freed -Givnish Funeral Home, and street parking.

Each piece has been checked, cleaned, fairly priced, and includes a commemorative sticker for the outer sleeve.

Select special items from the collection that will be up for auction:

Dr. Demento (Signed Copy)

Soundgarden - “Down on The Upside” (Signed by Chris Cornell)

Collective Soul - “BLOOD” (Signed Copy by the whole band, inside & out)

The Vels - “Velocity” (Signed by the full band)

Vinyl Chickie is a one woman-run-small business. Please be patient! There will be helpers directing you. There will be raffle items for everyone in attendance and DJ’s will be spinning records while you shop