ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Flyers Playoff Food Offerings Include Boy Aquarium Cocktail & Hat Trick Special

BREAKING FLYERS NEWS x 2 As we were writing a story about new food offerings coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena for the Flyers playoffs, the full schedule was released. If…

Marisa Magnatta

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 14: A general view of atmosphere during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One – Hair Of The Dog Brunch Presented By GREY GOOSE Hosted By Anne Burrell at Industria on October 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

BREAKING FLYERS NEWS x 2

As we were writing a story about new food offerings coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena for the Flyers playoffs, the full schedule was released. If you have not caught a glimpse, here's the full schedule for the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series:

• Game 1 – Saturday, April 18 @ Penguins, 8 p.m. (ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia)
• Game 2 – Monday, April 20 @ Penguins, 7 p.m. (ESPN, NBCSP)
• Game 3 – Wednesday, April 22 @ Flyers, 7 p.m. (TNT, HBO Max, NBCSP)
• Game 4 – Saturday, April 25 @ Flyers, 8:00 p.m. (TBS, HBO Max, NBCSP)
• Game 5* – Monday, April 27 @ Penguins, TBD
• Game 6* – Wednesday, April 29 @ Flyers, TBD
• Game 7* – Saturday, May 2 @ Penguins, TBD
*If necessary; All times ET

Now that we finally have the schedule, we might as well distract ourselves from the stress of the game with news about the new snacks that Aramark is slowly rolling out.

The first item we saw released, is a nod to a phrase that's been around for a while, but really caught on this season. The Boy Aquarium Cocktail refers to the nickname that was given to the rink. Players, skating around, behind the glass.... get it?

This drink is a mixture of Vodka, Blue Curacao, Sprite and Mango Boba with a Swedish Fish floater. It's served in a 20 ounce souvenir fishbowl cup. Still waiting for details about price and which stand is selling it.

The next item was revealed exclusively on The Preston & Steve Show this morning. Are you familiar with the 9-9-9 Challenge fans attempt at baseball games? It's attempting to consume 9 hot dogs and 9 beers in 9 innings and it's harder than you think. Aramark is leaning into a version for hockey fans: The Hat Trick Special is a challenge to eat 3 cheesesteaks and 3 orders of fries in 3 periods.

No word yet about prices and availability. There was also a conversation whether the sandwiches will be full sized or smaller. Expecting an announcement later today.

Let's hope that the Flyers return home on Wednesday with a 2-0 lead and we roll into the Xfinity Mobile Arena on a hockey high ready to munch on these celebratory snacks.

Flyers
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
Related Stories
Put Your Best Foot Forward…Literally: ‘Uber Feets’ Driver’s Wild Tip Hack
EntertainmentPut Your Best Foot Forward…Literally: ‘Uber Feets’ Driver’s Wild Tip HackThe Preston & Steve Show
Day Of Details For Pierre Vinyl Collection Event, Including List of LPs & CDs
MusicDay Of Details For Pierre Vinyl Collection Event, Including List of LPs & CDsMarisa Magnatta
The Weekend Calendar April 17-19
LocalThe Weekend Calendar April 17-19Matt Cord
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect