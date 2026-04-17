Flyers Playoff Food Offerings Include Boy Aquarium Cocktail & Hat Trick Special

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 14: A general view of atmosphere during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One – Hair Of The Dog Brunch Presented By GREY GOOSE Hosted By Anne Burrell at Industria on October 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

BREAKING FLYERS NEWS x 2

As we were writing a story about new food offerings coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena for the Flyers playoffs, the full schedule was released. If you have not caught a glimpse, here's the full schedule for the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series:

• Game 1 – Saturday, April 18 @ Penguins, 8 p.m. (ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Game 2 – Monday, April 20 @ Penguins, 7 p.m. (ESPN, NBCSP)

• Game 3 – Wednesday, April 22 @ Flyers, 7 p.m. (TNT, HBO Max, NBCSP)

• Game 4 – Saturday, April 25 @ Flyers, 8:00 p.m. (TBS, HBO Max, NBCSP)

• Game 5* – Monday, April 27 @ Penguins, TBD

• Game 6* – Wednesday, April 29 @ Flyers, TBD

• Game 7* – Saturday, May 2 @ Penguins, TBD

*If necessary; All times ET

Now that we finally have the schedule, we might as well distract ourselves from the stress of the game with news about the new snacks that Aramark is slowly rolling out.

The first item we saw released, is a nod to a phrase that's been around for a while, but really caught on this season. The Boy Aquarium Cocktail refers to the nickname that was given to the rink. Players, skating around, behind the glass.... get it?

This drink is a mixture of Vodka, Blue Curacao, Sprite and Mango Boba with a Swedish Fish floater. It's served in a 20 ounce souvenir fishbowl cup. Still waiting for details about price and which stand is selling it.

The next item was revealed exclusively on The Preston & Steve Show this morning. Are you familiar with the 9-9-9 Challenge fans attempt at baseball games? It's attempting to consume 9 hot dogs and 9 beers in 9 innings and it's harder than you think. Aramark is leaning into a version for hockey fans: The Hat Trick Special is a challenge to eat 3 cheesesteaks and 3 orders of fries in 3 periods.

No word yet about prices and availability. There was also a conversation whether the sandwiches will be full sized or smaller. Expecting an announcement later today.