Put Your Best Foot Forward…Literally: ‘Uber Feets’ Driver’s Wild Tip Hack

Anyone who has every worked a tipped gig has got some story on how they try to get a few extra bucks. Normally that's picking up a few extra shifts here and there. But one Uber Eats driver is sharing quite a unique tactic to get some extra dough. It was shocking enough to be represented in The Preston & Steve Show's Bizarre File:

A Los Angeles-based Uber Eats driver named Jade Phoenix has gone viral for a creative way of boosting her tips. Instead of just snapping the usual “food at your door” proof-of-delivery pic, she started casually including her feet in the frame. And shocking/not-shocking it’s working.

According to reports, Phoenix noticed that when her sandals (complete with painted toenails) made a cameo in the delivery photo, customers were way more likely to toss in extra cash after the drop-off.

Not Making Pennies from Pedicures

We’re not talking about a couple extra quarters either. Other drivers who tried the same trick reported massive tip increases like turning a $15 delivery into nearly $65 thanks to a post-drop-off tip bump.

Naturally, the internet did what the internet does. The post blew up, racking up tens of thousands of likes and inspiring other gig workers to test out what’s now being jokingly dubbed the “gold medal strategy.”

And yes, Phoenix is fully leaning into it. She has donned the moniker of being an "Uber Feets" drive. She’s also joked about earning herself a “pedicure allowance” and even shared a Venmo for fans who appreciate her dedication to the craft.

Now before you start thinking this is some kind of wholesome “human connection” thing that's not the case. Even commenters admitted they originally thought the photos were just a reminder that a real person delivered their food… until they realized what was actually driving the tips.

Still, Phoenix says most of the attention has been surprisingly positive and respectful which is the most inspiring part of the tale.

That's Just One Story...

The Uber Feets driver was just a lead off from Preston in the Bizarre File from today. A Florida man was arrested for being "super drunk". When asked what exactly that was, Jor-El (played by Steve Morrison) explained its getting drunk under the influence of Earth's sun...and Jack Daniels.

In Maryland a driver racked up almost 900 traffic violation tickets and over $260,000 in fines. These tickets are almost Pierre Robert level we all came to the conclusion. Also remembering MMR's answer to the PPA, Rita Meter Maid.

From The Collection of Pierre Robert

While on the subject of Pierre, you can have a chance to own a piece of his person music collection. From The Collection of Pierre Robert is an opportunity to purchase records from Pierre's personal collection. It's happening at Vinyl Chickie Record Shoppe in Glenside on Saturday, April 18th.

It begins at 10am and There are about 350+ vinyl records & 250 CDs that were collected from Pierre's home. Purchases are limited to 1-2 items from the Pierre collection per person.