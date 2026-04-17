The Weekend Calendar April 17-19

It's a question as old as time: What should I do this weekend? In the city of Philadelphia and its surrounding areas there is so much each and every weekend. From concerts and movies, plays and museums, festivals, charity events, sports outings...the list just goes on and on. That's why during his tenure Pierre Robert came up with The Weekend Calendar.

A collective of events for you to enjoy should you find yourself in the Delaware Valley. Everything from concerts to go to (like Melissa Etheridge at the Parx Xcite Center), movies to see (Lee Cronin's The Mummy rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Shows This Weekend

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

All Weekend

Zoltan Kaszas @ Helium Comedy Club

Friday

Snarky Puppy @ Union Transfer

Dave @ Fillmore

Age of Madness @ The Foundry

The Maine @ Franklin Music Hall

Taylor Dayne @ Parx Xcite Center

Concrete Boys @ TLA

Heavenly @ Johnny Brenda's

Touche Amore @ Brooklyn Bowl

Grace Ives @ Underground Arts

Rob Schneider @ Rivers Casino

Barry Manilow @ Santander Arena (Reading)

Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners @ Ovation Hall AC

Friday & Saturday

Hannibal Buress @ City Winery

Mohanad Elshieky @ Punch Line Philly

Saturday

Melissa Etheridge @ Parx Xcite Center

Lamb of God @ Santander Arena (Reading)

Demi Lovato @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Lotus @ Union Transfer

Microwave @ Fillmore

Krooked Kings @ The Foundry

Waxahatchee @ The Met

Juvenile @ TLA

Dark Tranquility @ Brooklyn Bowl

Buffalo Traffic Jam @ MilkBoy

Tempest @ 118 North (Wayne)

King Tuff @ Kung Fu Necktie

Sunday

Raye @ The Met

GoldFord @ Union Transfer

Health & Carpenter Brut @ Franklin Music Hall

Allie X @ TLA

Feid @ Fillmore

Together Pangea @ The Foundry

What's New in the Movies?

Lee Cronin's The Mummy (R)

The Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Saturday

From The Collection of Pierre Robert - Vinyl Chickie Record Shoppe owner, Lisa Schaffer, in conjunction with the Pierre Robert estate, has arranged for his collection to be available for purchase by listeners and fans. Each piece has been checked, cleaned, fairly priced, and includes a commemorative sticker for the outer sleeve. In addition, select special items from the collection will be up for auction, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit charity. 10am, Vinyl Chickie Record Shoppe: 2256 Mount Carmel Ave, Unit 2, Glenside, PA 19038

Happening Around Town:

Through April 23

SpringFest - Multiple events, Philadelphia Film Society, 1412 Chestnut St

Through April 30

Philly Jazz Month - Multiple Events and locations

Through May 3

Wilderness Generation - $35-$80, Suzanne Roberts Theatre. 480 S. Broad Street

1776: The Musical - $90-$250, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street

Through August 31

Printmaking by the People - Free with Reservation, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street

Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Miniball Festival - $5-$200, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American Street

The Captain’s Vintage Punk Rock Flea Market - 4-10pm on Friday, 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday, $6-$15. 22 S. 23rd Street

Saturday April 18

Courtesy of RecordStoreDay.com

Record Store Day 2026 - Multiple stores & selections per store

Monster Jam - $40-$200, 1pm start, Lincoln Financial Field

Weeding Out The Stoned - $16.79, 7pm, Sidequest Theater, 2030 Sansom St.

In Bloom Block Party - 10am-3pm, Pay as you go. 1099 Germantown Avenue

Munch around the Market Scavenger Hunt - 11am to 1pm $22, plus $10 for food, Reading Terminal Market 12th and Arch Streets

Spring Fest at Bartrums Garden - Free, 10am-2pm, Bartram's Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Boulevard

Spring Block Party at Piazza Alta - RSVP for Free, 10am-3pm, Piazza Alta, 1099 Germantown Avenue

Temple Made Fest - Free until you buy something, Noon-3pm, Temple University, 1900 N. 13th Street

Saturday & Sunday

Panda Fest - $14-$25, Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday from 10am-8pm, 1 S.15th Street

Sunday April 19

Manayunk StrEAT Festival - Pay as you go, 11am-5pm, Main Street in Manayunk

Maker Faire Philadelphia - $5-$25, 10am-4pm, Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The Phillies are HOME vs. Atlanta Braves

Friday 6:40/Saturday 7:15pm/Sunday 7:20pm

Saturday

The Flyers are AWAY vs. Pittsburgh Penguins; 8pm

The Union are HOME vs D.C United; 7:30pm

Sunday