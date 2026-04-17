The Weekend Calendar April 17-19

It's a question as old as time: What should I do this weekend? In the city of Philadelphia and its surrounding areas there is so much each and every weekend. From concerts and movies, plays and museums, festivals, charity events, sports outings...the list just goes on and on. That's why during his tenure Pierre Robert came up with The Weekend Calendar.
A collective of events for you to enjoy should you find yourself in the Delaware Valley. Everything from concerts to go to (like Melissa Etheridge at the Parx Xcite Center), movies to see (Lee Cronin's The Mummy rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.
Shows This Weekend
All Weekend
Zoltan Kaszas @ Helium Comedy Club
Friday
Snarky Puppy @ Union Transfer
Dave @ Fillmore
Age of Madness @ The Foundry
The Maine @ Franklin Music Hall
Taylor Dayne @ Parx Xcite Center
Concrete Boys @ TLA
Heavenly @ Johnny Brenda's
Touche Amore @ Brooklyn Bowl
Grace Ives @ Underground Arts
Rob Schneider @ Rivers Casino
Barry Manilow @ Santander Arena (Reading)
Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners @ Ovation Hall AC
Friday & Saturday
Hannibal Buress @ City Winery
Mohanad Elshieky @ Punch Line Philly
Saturday
Melissa Etheridge @ Parx Xcite Center
Lamb of God @ Santander Arena (Reading)
Demi Lovato @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Lotus @ Union Transfer
Microwave @ Fillmore
Krooked Kings @ The Foundry
Waxahatchee @ The Met
Juvenile @ TLA
Dark Tranquility @ Brooklyn Bowl
Buffalo Traffic Jam @ MilkBoy
Tempest @ 118 North (Wayne)
King Tuff @ Kung Fu Necktie
Sunday
Raye @ The Met
GoldFord @ Union Transfer
Health & Carpenter Brut @ Franklin Music Hall
Allie X @ TLA
Feid @ Fillmore
Together Pangea @ The Foundry
What's New in the Movies?
Lee Cronin's The Mummy (R)
The Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR
Saturday
From The Collection of Pierre Robert - Vinyl Chickie Record Shoppe owner, Lisa Schaffer, in conjunction with the Pierre Robert estate, has arranged for his collection to be available for purchase by listeners and fans. Each piece has been checked, cleaned, fairly priced, and includes a commemorative sticker for the outer sleeve. In addition, select special items from the collection will be up for auction, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit charity. 10am, Vinyl Chickie Record Shoppe: 2256 Mount Carmel Ave, Unit 2, Glenside, PA 19038
Happening Around Town:
Through April 23
SpringFest - Multiple events, Philadelphia Film Society, 1412 Chestnut St
Through April 30
Philly Jazz Month - Multiple Events and locations
Through May 3
Wilderness Generation - $35-$80, Suzanne Roberts Theatre. 480 S. Broad Street
1776: The Musical - $90-$250, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street
Through August 31
Printmaking by the People - Free with Reservation, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street
Things Happening This Weekend
All Weekend
Miniball Festival - $5-$200, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American Street
The Captain’s Vintage Punk Rock Flea Market - 4-10pm on Friday, 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday, $6-$15. 22 S. 23rd Street
Saturday April 18
Record Store Day 2026 - Multiple stores & selections per store
Monster Jam - $40-$200, 1pm start, Lincoln Financial Field
Weeding Out The Stoned - $16.79, 7pm, Sidequest Theater, 2030 Sansom St.
In Bloom Block Party - 10am-3pm, Pay as you go. 1099 Germantown Avenue
Munch around the Market Scavenger Hunt - 11am to 1pm $22, plus $10 for food, Reading Terminal Market 12th and Arch Streets
Spring Fest at Bartrums Garden - Free, 10am-2pm, Bartram's Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Boulevard
Spring Block Party at Piazza Alta - RSVP for Free, 10am-3pm, Piazza Alta, 1099 Germantown Avenue
Temple Made Fest - Free until you buy something, Noon-3pm, Temple University, 1900 N. 13th Street
Saturday & Sunday
Panda Fest - $14-$25, Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday from 10am-8pm, 1 S.15th Street
Sunday April 19
Manayunk StrEAT Festival - Pay as you go, 11am-5pm, Main Street in Manayunk
Maker Faire Philadelphia - $5-$25, 10am-4pm, Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard
Sports Up!
All Weekend
The Phillies are HOME vs. Atlanta Braves
Friday 6:40/Saturday 7:15pm/Sunday 7:20pm
Saturday
The Flyers are AWAY vs. Pittsburgh Penguins; 8pm
The Union are HOME vs D.C United; 7:30pm
Sunday
The Sixers are AWAY vs. Boston Celtics; 1pm