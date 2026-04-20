Billion Dollar Stories: Alice Cooper Chats with Brent Porche Ahead of the MMRBQ

Rock and roll meets theater in full force as I catch up with Alice Cooper ahead of this year’s MMRBQ, and the conversation proves exactly why he remains one of the most enduring and fascinating figures in music. From the moment we start talking, Cooper is sharp, funny, and completely dialed in—still every bit the ringmaster of the dark carnival he’s built his career on.

We kick things off with the excitement surrounding the MMRBQ, where Cooper is set to help launch our summer concert season. He talks about how much he still values opportunities like this—not just to perform for longtime fans, but to win over entirely new audiences. For him, that discovery element is part of the magic. Even after decades on stage, there’s something uniquely rewarding about watching younger fans experience his music and theatrical live show for the first time.

When I ask how he’d approach breaking into the industry if he were starting fresh in 2026, Cooper doesn’t hesitate—he says he’d still lean into originality and full commitment to a character. Trends may change, but bold identity and storytelling, he emphasizes, are timeless.

We also get into his evolving live band, including the addition of 22-year-old guitarist Anna Cara, who is stepping in while longtime collaborator Nita Strauss takes time off. Cooper speaks enthusiastically about Cara’s talent and energy, making it clear that fresh blood keeps the show exciting—not just for the audience, but for him as well.

Of course, I ask about shock rock in an era where audiences have “seen it all.” Cooper’s take? True shock today isn’t just about visuals—it’s about creativity, surprise, and pushing ideas in unexpected ways. That philosophy carries into how he builds his shows, blending music, narrative, and spectacle into one cohesive experience.

Beyond the Stage

Cooper opens up about his upcoming memoir, Devil on My Shoulder, which dives into stories from across his legendary career—including encounters with icons like Salvador Dalí and John Lennon. He also touches on his ever-growing list of projects, from his “Cooper Club” golf apparel line to special performances with Criss Angel in Las Vegas and future plans with the Hollywood Vampires.