Help Find A Wall For A Pierre Robert Mural

For those that have listened to Pierre Robert for any length of time knows how much he loved our city's murals. And for good reason. Philadelphia is world renowned for our street arts. Most recently dubbed by USA Today as the Best City for Street Art. We also have the most murals in the world with over 4,000 in the city! Now there's an opportunity to add our Good Citizen to that collective.

Jane Golden, Founder and executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, came to The Preston & Steve Show to announce that plans are underway to honor Pierre Robert and WMMR with their own mural! First step is actually finding the perfect wall.

How You Can Help

We need YOU to find a wall to fit the legend for a Pierre Robert Mural. Ideally this wall should be in either RIttenhouse or the Gayborhood, two places that Pierre loved so dearly in this city. The best walls for murals:

A building that is not listed as "historic."

Walls with no windows and smooth stucco are best.

A corner property not in danger for development

So if you own a building that meets that criteria, or if you are associated with someone who has access to connect directly with the owner of the building, please reach out.

Email Mural Arts at: Walls@MuralArts.Org

Philly is a wonderful, small community, so if you have a great space in mind, but don't know who it belongs to, ask around! The answer might be just a connection or two away.

Once a wall has been selected then the conversation of fundraising and art work can be discussed. So if you want Pierre Robert mural to exist in this world, we need all wall hunters to start today!

There is already ample proof that by coming together we can continue to honor Pierre. Soon there will be a dedicated park bench in Rittenhouse Square to commemorate him in one of the places he loved most. It is also the actual bench he sat in on his final weekend on Earth and posted his last picture at.

Watch Jane Golden on The Preston & Steve Show:

Who Are Mural Arts?

As the nation’s largest public art program, Mural Arts Philadelphia has spent over 40 years harnessing the power of art to ignite change. They envision a world where all people have a say in the future of their lives and communities; where art and creative practice are respected as critical to sense of self and place; and where cultural vibrancy reflects and honors all human identities and experiences. Founder Jane Golden summed it so beautifully saying they are "an intimate relationship in a public setting".

Mural Arts engages artists and communities in 50–100 public art projects each year, maintaining its growing collection through a restoration initiative. Each year, 15,000 residents and visitors tour our outdoor art gallery, which has helped Philadelphia garner international recognition as the “Mural Capital of the World.”

Wall Ball 2026