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Phillies Legend Mike Schmidt Swings By for A Great Cause

12 time All Star. 3 time National League MVP. Numerous Golden Gloves won. And of course…World Series Champion! Just a few notches in the belt of Baseball Hall of Famer…

The Preston & Steve Show

12 time All Star. 3 time National League MVP. Numerous Golden Gloves won. And of course...World Series Champion! Just a few notches in the belt of Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt. But Mike's visit to The Preston & Steve Show was to promote quite a noble cause: The Mike Schmidt Cancer Prevention Initiative:

From MVP to Melanoma Survivor

Back in 2013, he noticed something on his hand. A routine check turned into a full-body exam, and that’s when doctors found stage 3 melanoma. After undergoing chemotherapy, Schmidt recovered—but as he explained, it’s not something you just “move on” from. He still gets MRIs four times a year. It’s an ongoing fight.

Joining him in studio was Dr. Emily Carty from Dermatology Partners who helped break down why this matters. Especially if you’ve spent any time pretending you’re on a beach in Wildwood while actually frying in your backyard.

According to Dr. Carty, baseball players are particularly at risk for skin cancer. Makes sense. 162 games, tons of sun, minimal shade, and a culture that (back in the day) didn’t exactly prioritize SPF. Schmidt admitted it himself: He wanted a tan.

And the “sun protection” routine back then? For Mike he was using iodine and baby oil. Knowledge is power so using sunscreen instead is the recommended course of action.

Boo Birds, Big Mouths, and Coming Full Circle

You can't have Mike Schmidt in studio and not talk baseball! And he was quite candid about his career, both as a player and as an ambassador of the Phillies. Schmidt didn’t shy away from his relationship with Philly fans either. He admitted the boos and negative press used to get to him. He admits it probably didn’t help matters by “running his mouth” a bit during his playing days.

He also pointed out how today’s players are way more media-trained, which (depending on your perspective) means fewer headlines and way fewer entertaining interviews.

One of the more hilarious moments came when Schmidt recalled complaining about a smell at Veterans Stadium. The next thing he knew? Deodorants and cleaning supplies magically appeared in his locker.

After retiring, Schmidt stepped away from the game for about a decade before returning as a Phillies ambassador. That’s when things changed. Getting to know fans on a personal level—and the people behind the scenes—gave him a whole new appreciation for the city and the organization.

Mike Schmidt's 'Theme Song'

Like all things, the conversation with Mike Schmidt had to come to a close. When it comes to an MVP you have to do it in style. Preston had just the thing in mind to close out.

He reminded Mike of the last time he paid a visit to The Preston & Steve Show he came on after quite an interesting song. Mike followed the "toetapper", to use a Pierre-ism, from Godsmack called "Cryin' Like A Bitch". Mike had quite the interesting reaction then and got to relive that today. We'll always have this song cued for Mike as his entrance music. And you might hear this number when Godsmack closes the show at MMRBQ 2026 on May 9th!

CancerGodsmackMike SchmidtPhillies
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
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