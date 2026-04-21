WMMR Invites You to a Foo Fighters Listening Party with Jacky Bam Bam

MMR's giving you the first listen of one of the biggest rock releases of the year.

Join Jacky Bam Bam this Friday, April 24 from 4 to 6pm for a WMMR-exclusive Foo Fighters album release listening party at Russo Music (10th & Spring Garden) in Center City. This is your chance to hear the brand new record in full, alongside fellow diehards, before it takes over speakers everywhere.

The band’s highly anticipated 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, officially drops the same day, April 24. Foo Fighters return with a loud, fast, back-to-basics energy on this record, following the emotional weight of 2023’s But Here We Are.

Recorded between 2024 and 2025 and featuring new drummer Ilan Rubin, the album leans into the band’s raw rock roots with punchy tracks like “Caught In The Echo” and “Of All People,” alongside the title track that helped define the tone of the entire project.

Critics are already calling it a high-energy return, with a mix of aggressive riffs and melodic moments that remind fans why the Foo Fighters remain one of rock’s most enduring forces.

And you can hear it first with Bam Bam.

Along with spinning the new album, the party at Russo Music will give fans a shot at winning a brand new Epiphone guitar and tickets to see the Foo Fighters live at Lincoln Financial Field on August 13. This summer's gig will be the band's first return to Philly since 2018's Concrete and Gold tour.

WMMR’s connection with the Foo Fighters runs deep. From countless spins on the airwaves to legendary interviews, including Pierre Robert’s legendary conversations backstage with Dave Grohl, the station has been there for every chapter of the band’s evolution. That history makes this listening party feel less like an event and more like a family gathering for Philly rock fans.

Now's your chance to attamed this free listening party! Experience the new record the best way possible, cranked to 11 surrounded by fellow fans.

Foo Fighters Album Release Listening Party with Jacky Bam Bam

Friday, April 24 | 4–6pm

Russo Music, 10th & Spring Garden