Big Coat & Big Laughs with Josh Blue

When Josh Blue jumped on with The Preston & Steve Show, the first thing we had to address was the outfit. The man appeared on screen wrapped in a massive fur coat and hat, looking like he just wandered in from a Russian novel… or maybe conquered it. Turns out, the coat is bison, and according to Josh, he “stole it,” along with pretty much everything else in his house. Fair enough.

Josh is in town this weekend at Helium Comedy Club and zoomed in to chat with Preston & Steve again. Once we got past the fashion (we didn’t, really), Josh reflected on his 20-year comedy career and how his style doesn’t exactly mesh with the traditional late-night talk show format. You know, the whole “have a tight, pre-written bit ready to go” thing? Yeah, that’s not his lane. Josh thrives in the moment, which is exactly why conversations like this one go completely off the rails.

Cerebral Palsy - "Potato/Potahto"

For the uninitiated, Josh Blue is afflicted with Cerebral Palsy, which affects the nervous system and motor functions. In true "laughter is the best medicine" Josh confronts it with humor and made a career out of it. Point in case when Preston asked if he prefers it be pronounced either "Sir-able" or "Sear-able" to Josh its "eh....potato/potahto".

Steve asked about advancements in technology for people with Cerebral Palsy, and Josh got real about it. There are helpful tools, especially with speech assistance, but voice-to-text? Not always his friend. In fact, it tends to betray him more often than not. His solution? Skip the smart home altogether. Josh proudly told us he lives in a “dumb home.”

Growing Up in Africa

Another interesting aspect of Josh Blue's life is that he was born in Cameroon and spent much of his formative years in Senegal. Not only did he spend significant time there, he actually learned the local language well enough to chat with his neighborhood grocer which throws his fans off who sees him there.

There was also a bunch of run-ins with wildlife. Josh casually mentioned dealing with massive bugs, including a spider the size of a dinner plate chilling in his bedroom. He’s been bitten, attacked, and generally tested by more animals than most people could list. He even worked at a zoo in Senegal, where he got absolutely leveled by a chimp who almost turned his brain into guacamole.

Cut to present day where Josh now lives in Colorado, where the animal chaos continues. He’s got cameras at his mountain house that regularly pick up bears and mountain lions that are abolsutely massive.