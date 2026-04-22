Vote Here For Your Favorite Preston & Steve MMRBQ Side Stage Singers

Scroll down to see the auditions, voting is at the bottom of the page.

The Preston & Steve Side Stage presented by Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia returns for year 5 at MMRBQ'26.. We need your help in picking the 10 performers to sing on stage with SideArm. If you ever dreamed about being a talent scout, then this is your shot! Or if you just like great singers, you’ll love this too. There are over 50 performers hoping to win your vote.

Each of the 10 winners you help select will receive a 4-pack of MMRBQ tickets to build up a cheering section. Additional tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Ready to rock the vote? Find your favorite and use your voice to support theirs!

One vote per person, per day, so stop back often. Winners will be announced on The Preston & Steve Show.

Preston & Steve Live Band Karaoke Contestants:

Courtney Rodriguez | Secane, PA

Hey Preston and Steve team! I performed last year at live band karaoke and am looking to grace the side show stage again! I've been performing since the age of 5 and live for the stage!



Teri Dabney | Ardmore, PA

Was super nervous in the video but think I’m getting the hang of being on stage.



Amanda Brizzi | Pennsauken, NJ

Hey! I’m Amanda and according to my mom, I started singing along with the Beatles in the back seat of her car when I was 2 years and I haven’t stopped since. I’m currently involved in two AWESOME bands - Class of 84 (eighties tribute band) and Candy Volcano (mostly Bowie but glam rock extravaganza). I’ve been singing professionally since 2007 - wedding bands, recording and backing up other artists like Laura Mann. I’ve shared the stage with Biz Markie (RIP), Tiffany (yes that Tiffany) and my favorite and most mind blowing - Earl Slick and Mark Plati (David Bowie’s guitar and bass player from his 2000s era). Singing and performing live has saved me over and over again. It’s my heart and soul and being able to share that means the world to me. WMMR and especially the Preston and Steve show have gotten me through some pretty rough times and it always feels like I’m hanging out with friends when I tune in or stream the podcast. Being part of this years MMRBQ and representing female singers (in their 40s mind you) would be pretty effing cool. Thanks so much for your consideration and long live Pierre Robert! XO



Sebastian Flores-Farnetti | Millville, NJ

I’m sebby I been making music for 10 years I’m always down to perform live

Sarah Czechowski | Mount Ephraim, NJ

I’ve listened to MMR For almost 20 years. I am a single mom of 3 and I do social media full time I used to sing in bands and perform often but life took over and I haven’t been able to perform in a while it would be so amazing to be able to sing again especially for something as cool at the MMRBBQ!

Mary Swingle | Willow Grove, PA

Hey WMMR! Mary Swingle from Allied Global Marketing Philly here :) I've been singing ever since I was little and as you may know, love all things entertainment, music, and Philly! I've been trying to get back into my love of singing as an adult and moving through my career - this feels like such an awesome opportunity to do so!! Thank you!

Joseph Patrick Emerson | Laurel Springs, NJ

I’m Joe—just a regular guy from behind a bowling alley wall. Father of two girls. General Contractor. Poet. Lately, I’ve been channeling songs from somewhere deeper— messages about unity, about waking up. Heard a promo on the radio… figured maybe I should be a rockstar. Let’s find out.



Joe La Torre | Bensalem, PA

Big fan 1st MMRBQ



Ethan Ervin | Broomall, PA

Hey it’s me, Ethan James Ervin. I’m the 12 year old concert kid that so many of you see and say hello to at shows all over our area. I can’t tell you how great that makes me feel. I had the “privilege” of singing on the side stage in 2025 and it only reinforced my love of performing on stage. I would love the opportunity to sing on stage again, this time even bigger and better, and be able to sing a song from one of Pierre’s favorite bands and have some fun with all of my WMMR listener family again.

Paul Tsikitas | Philadelphia

Greetings, citizens! My name is Paul Tsikitas (sic-eat-us). I'm the frontman of Illegal Tender. We are South Jersey's premier Sleazerock band. We've been rocking unoriginal songs since 2023. My clip is from our show at The one and only Johnny Brenda's this past November. Would love to rock the stage with Side Arm! Long live rock.



Sapp & Oak | Marlton, NJ

Brian “Sapp” Sappio and Ryan “Oak” Oakley have been playing music together since they were college roommates back in 1997. They put an EP out in 2004, but had to cut things short when they realized they needed to get real jobs and take care of their families. They're currently performing around the Philadelphia and Jersey Shore regions as The Sapp & Oak Duo, performing a wide array of rock, oldies, pop, and country favorites. They are massive fans of WMMR and Preston & Steven particularly. Sapp & Oak are no strangers to the MMR-BQ's side stage. They got to perform the Eve 6 classic, Inside Out, last year and loved getting the opportunity to have that experience. They're hoping to return to get the phenomenal crowd warmed up for the main acts on the big stage. Please vote for Sapp & Oak! And God Bless Pierre Robert and God Bless WMMR!

John Mehew | Westville, NJ

I'm just a hard workin', MMR lovin' Dad that loves to sing and play music whenever I can. I front Those Goddamned Banana Bandits, a cover band based in the Philly area. We've been mentioned twice on the show ... No big deal



Brian Drake | Wilmington, DE

I’ve always been a singer. It’s the art form that speaks to me. I last fronted a (small, very local) band over 25 years ago, and I just want to perform again.



Keegan Christine | Warminster, PA

My name is Keegan, and I'm 11 years old and I love music and singing and I would love to sing at the MMRBBQ!



Julie Byrne | Philadelphia, PA

I am the superstar you’re looking for! I’ve been raised listening to WMMR whether it be the morning show or any time of day, all I want to do is rock and roll all night. I adore any song by Queen, Joan Jett, Aerosmith, Pat Benatar, Billy Joel…listen you get the point, if you play it on WMMR I love it and I can sing it. I am currently in a rocking production of Jesus Christ Superstar and adore every chance I get to be on stage. I appreciate your time and consideration and have an epic Sunday.



Brandon Bilyard | Pennsauken, NJ

I am 45 years old, a single father, and I work as a forklift operator. I've been performing music in bands since I was 13 years old, but never caught my big break. Even if this doesn't end up being my big break, I just want the chance to play in front of a crowd larger than 50 people, and I want the chance to show my kids that dreams do come true, even if it doesn't happen the way you wanted it to, or as soon as you wanted it to. I want to show them that determination and perseverance does matter. On top of that, I just want the chance to play on stage with some really Kick-*ss bands!



Larry Hilton III | Levittown, PA

I'm Larry Hilton III a.k.a. Midnight Larry in my hometown karaoke community. My musical journey has turned me from an awkward kid with stage fright who was bullied in high school into one of the most confident and charismatic karaoke singers in Bucks County, PA. All of the lessons I've learned from my DJ's and fellow live performers have molded me into a superhero on stage, and music will always be my first hero. I want to perform at MMRBQ so I can bring that same joy and inspiration to all who love music as I do.



Rachel Strum | Bensalem, PA

I'm a 42 year old mom and teacher in the School District of Philadelphia. My students always get a kick out of finding out that I tried out for American Idol way back when, but the truth is I was never really “good enough” to be on a show like that. As for the small stage...district choir in elementary school, musicals in high school, and karaoke as an adult, that was always my jam (no pun intended!) I'm just a regular girl that has always loved to sing, so here goes nothing...



Elijah Ehrhart | Downingtown, PA

I love MMR! I’ve been playing a lot lately around Chester County and would love to come rock the stage and enjoy some live music with ya’ll! MMR ROCKS!



Christina Rings | Ivyland, PA

Hi I'm Christina I'm 35. Ive been singing my whole life. I want to do it professionally but karaoke is more fun. I want to hopefully get some confidence back in myself. I'm getting married in September and I'm super excited! I'm a Chef at Santuccis in Warminster. I love to cook and sing! Rock on guys hope to see you out there and good luck everyone!



Dave Cudrak | West Berlin, NJ

Hello, I am a solo acoustic cover artist who plays gigs all over the Philly and South Jersey area. I am also a singer/songwriter and a dad who is just trying to get my music out there, chase that dream, and show my kids that anything is possible if you want it bad enough and work hard. I have established a loyal following over the years and my total number of followers across all social media platforms is around 10,000. I would love to sing on stage at the MMRBQ to not only extend my reach and expand my following, but I really just love to perform in front of a crowd. I'm 53 years old and started singing only 4 years ago. I had no idea I was even able to carry a tune until I performed at my first open mic at Fergie's on Sansom Street in Philly. That was January of 2022 and I haven't looked back since. I am grateful for the opportunities that I have had and looking forward to the opportunities that will come. I would love the MMRBQ to be one of those opportunities. Thank you! Dave Cudrak



Pete Liberatori | Ridley Park, PA

I’ve been doing live band karaoke for a couple years now and love performing for an audience. The bigger the crowd the better I get. I’d love the chance to perform for my Philly friends!



Dsnte Paul | Springfield, PA

Gadzooks! Why not enjoy life and try to step out of your comfort zone!

Mandi Nichols | Vineland, NJ

I’ve been a huge WMMR fan for years. That has been my dream to be able to perform for y’all. I have been actively involved with the South Jersey local music scene for several years. I am currently a co-vocalist with a rock cover band called Delirium from Cumberland County, New Jersey. It would be awesome to take your stage. I’ve already had the honor of singing with Nita Strauss in Atlantic City back in 2022. This would be another bucket list item completed before I turn 50 in 2028!

Ethan Shafer | Swedesboro, NJ

Ethan is in a cover band, Mini Mojo, with his 2 best friends. They’d LOVE to play MMRBQ! They loved seeing their favorite local band, Fat Mezz do their thing at last year’s show.

TJ Moore | Willow Grove, PA

Gadzooks! Love your show, long time listener! Always love the bizarre files every morning! I'm just a 31 year old kid enjoying life and playing music others enjoy too! I would love to show off my talent on the MMRBQ stage. My very first MMRBQ was back in 2009 when Halestorm first arrived and headlined it I'm pretty sure! Thanks for being a beam of light in this world we live in and showing us that laughter and music combined is the best medicine. WMMR RULES! Shart out goes to Preston and Steve!



Aidan Elwood | North Middletown, NJ

My wife and I love MMR and when my friend Clare Mairead went up last year, it got me inspired to go up as well. I am Aidan Elwood, from the extreme metal band Caiatus (which is dedicated to an anti suicide message) and A Killer Ostrich (antifascist party punk/grindcore band). I would like to participate in MMR side stage because I love karaoke, the MMR show, and performing live. I think I would particularly like to do a Boston cover, maybe More Than a Feeling or Peace of Mind, those two songs rule and my dad would love seeing me do them.

David Melendez | Camden, NJ

My name is David Lee Melendez I’m 28 soon to be 29 in June and I’m a hard rock singer out of Camden! My Dad once took to the show bc he was photographing A Band call SIRAVO and I felt in love with the entire scene and the music. Years later I have my own band and it will be a dream to be on that stage and make my father proud of me. Also because he will take some awesome photos for us to remember:)))



Julia Miralles | Gilbertsville, PA

Hey! I’m Julia, a singer-songwriter and visual artist from the Philadelphia area. Performing at the MMR Barbecue would mean everything. I grew up listening to WMMR, and my parents actually met at a WMMR night at the Trocadero, so this station has always been part of my story. I’ve been writing and performing original music for years, and I recently recorded in Nashville to produce two new releases. I perform with a full band and have been building my presence around the Philly music scene, most recently playing The Grape Room. You can see a live video of me covering Greta Van Fleet’s “Safari Song” from that show. Their sound is a huge influence on me, so WMMR’s audience feels like exactly my crowd. Beyond music, I’m also a visual artist, so I think a lot about the full experience of a performance — not just the sound. I’m opening for @theaintstagram at The Gem in Spring City on April 16. You can find all my music, socials, and upcoming shows at https://linktr.ee/juliamiralles

Martin Hayden | Franklinville, NJ

I am a 21 year old artist from South Jersey. As a child, I was raised on the best rock, metal, and old school hip hop which has had a huge influence on me as an artist and an individual. I love being able to connect with like minded people in high energy environments. I believe it elevates the musical experience and truly allows barriers to be broken!

Cameron Breier | Williamstown, NJ

This entry is for 14 year old Cam Breier who sang Skid Row's “I'll Remember You” during last years event. He lost the mohawk, but not his enthusiasm for rocking in front of large crowds. He's not on YouTube so included are two links of him playing & singing (hopefully you're able to access them...if not, please email and I'll find another way). He loved WMMR before last year's event, and even more so now. Meeting the entire Preston and Steve team was a lifechanging event for Cam, and performing in front of such a large and awesome crowd inspired him to start his own band “Beginners Luck” who now performs at bars/restaurants and other events throughout South Jersey. He'd be honored to Jam with SideArm once again; here's hoping he makes the cut!

Anthony Riccobono | West Chester, PA

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You guys rock! Been listening since y100. I’m a husband & father of two , play guitar & bass , love my ps5 ,like long walks on the beach , holding hands by the fire and lots and lots of heavy petting.

Sean Pena | Jamison, PA

Hi. I’m Sean, a 41 year old man with no singing talent, but I can keep the crowd entertained and aroused.



Carleigh Rossi | Manasquan, NJ

My Name is Carleigh Rossi, I am 11 years old and I am from Manasquan, NJ. I Love to perform on stage and love to rock out! I have been in many plays and productions, but I want the world to see the rocker inside me. I heard about the contest from my dad, and he thought it would be so much fun and a great experience for us to share. I really want to be part of the MMRBQ because I want to show everyone what I can do and love the challenge of going up against singers of all ages. I hope they don't get fooled by this girl! I hope I earn the votes to get on stage this year at the WMMRBQ!! It would be such a great time, and I would have some time to relax before the PIT opens up! Thank you, Carleigh Rossi



Robin Hine | Macungie, PA

My name is Robin. I'm a 49 year old (yes, really!) single mom of 3, nurse, and karaoke addict! I've been listening to P&S for about 20 years, and this year I finally have off the day of the MMRBQ. Karaoke is great, but I would love the challenge of singing in front of a monster crowd. I hope you love my video! Thanks for watching!

Ethan Grosser | Hockessin, DE

Hello I’m Ethan Grosser from Hockessin, DE. While I’m only 14 years old, I have been performing on stage for half my life melting faces with my vocals. I was fortunate enough to be selected for last years MMRBQ side stage and it was the highlight of my singing career! The crowd was amazing and Side Arm was incredible. I want nothing more than another opportunity to crush it again in front of your loyal listeners and Pierre, who will certainly be looking down. Thank you! 🤘

Marissa Paino | Media, PA

I have been a “car star”; all of my life singing since I was a young teen across pop/dance/rock genres finally took singing lessons as an adult and over the past two years have been on the live band open mic scene including Tom & Jerry's in Delco, 118 North in Wayne and others. I often sit in for a song or two with local bands such as the Juliano Brothers, Rewind and the Rivets. Currently working on a new band project called The Hustle a disco / motown band. I love performing songs for the fun of it and getting people to dance and sing along and would love the opportunity to perform with SideArm (and my friend Bobby P) at MMRBQ! The video I included was from 8 months ago (just found out about this opportunity) but one of my favorite songs to sing! Thank you for considering me !!



Lisa Corcoran | Glenolden PA

My name is Lisa and I am 52 years old. My favorite things in life are music, singing, camping and hanging with friends and family. I could not think of a better way to spend my birthday weekend, than performing at The MMRBQ and seeing the amazing artists that are performing there this year.



Angelo Rivera | Cookstown, NJ

Im 47 years old and I am a mechanic. I've been singing karaoke for 12 years and really have a connection with music. I would love the opportunity to sing on a real stage in front of a huge crowd.



Mikey Kastner | Parkesburg Pa

I’m an inspiring karaoke singer who hopes to one day start my own business as well as perform on stage.

Kimberly Gouveia | Camden, NJ

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I am a STEM teacher at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne. I have been in cover bands throughout the years and am currently forming a new band called Champagne Outlaws with former members of 80s Revenge. I get together with my other rock friends to attend MMR each year.



Edie Lippinco | Lumberton, NJ

My daughter Edie is 14 years old and loves singing. This is a video of her and her band playing a local bar in NJ.



Tim France | Mays Landing, NJ

I am an ex cover band singer from the 90’s who hung it up to pursue a career and raise a family. I have had a wonderful time singing for my family over the years and they have encouraged me to put my voice out there for more to hear. I have with karaoke events here and there, and this contest caught my attention last year but I was too late to submit by the time I found out. So I thought i would attempt it this year and here i am….lets go!!!

Evan Sleppy | Levittown, PA

WMMR has been a radio station that my family and I have listened to since I was a kid. I was lucky enough to get a shartout from Preston and Steve back in 2025 while I was performing rock music on a cruise ship. Performing is in my blood. I would love to have the opportunity to rock out with a kickass band at MMRBQ.

Jason Chiarelli | BLANDON, PA

Hey there, Chiarelli and Amsies here ready to rock. This is our first year entering for a spot on stage and has a duet, we are ready to bring the energy. While we are new to the competition, we are no strangers to MMR or karaoke. We both have been listening to MMR since we were in high school some 23 plus years ago. I have been to a few MMRBQ's. Most recently in 2024, which was an amazing show from front to finish. We have also been listening to Preston and Steve well before they were on MMR, back when they were " only, thank god on Y100". Needless to say, MMR has been on our presets for quite some time. The only station that plays everything from Rush to Rancid. We have been going to Karaoke for about a year and a half. Friday night karaoke with Enrique (DJQEvents) at Craft 2700 is our normal Friday night spot. Besides entertaining the locals at Craft 2700 every Friday, we have both also competed in West Reading Karaoke competition to raise money for parks and rec. We have attached a video of us performing 6 songs. In The End, 3:27- Leave A Light On, 6:21- Love Shack, 11:34- Broken, 15:41- The Emptiness Machine, and 18:50- Little Talks. So hopefully we can win your votes and get to rock out for all the MMR fans at MMRBQ this year! Vote Chiarelli And Amsies !!!!!!!!!

Katie Rinda | Malvern, PA

Gadzooks! I finally got up the courage to send an audition video! Family and friends keep telling me I should so here I am! I sing for fun; choir, cover band, National Anthem invites … I’ll sing for whoever is willing to let me! I don’t consider myself an amazing singer by any stretch but I’m always trying to learn how to improve… Singing on a stage with a full band is an opportunity of a lifetime for us amateurs! In the first part of my video I got to sing a song with a full band at a charity event and every time I watch it I smile! I hope I get the chance to sing on your side stage!!!

Dan Askew | Sicklerville, NJ

My earliest MMR memories include my bus driver blasting the Morning Zoo w/John DaBella & a quite effusive, Pierre Robert at the 81 Stones show. My parents didn’t allow Rock in our house, so this was the gateway. The music was my refuge & for a second. I became a professional guitar player in the 90s, but family life took over. During the pandemic I started singing & haven’t picked up an instrument since. It would be quite a full circle to perform at the MMRBQ. Cheers & thanks for the opportunity.

Laura Hash | MORTON, PA

My name is Laura Hash and I love rock & roll. About 8 1/2 years ago I started singing at the Let There Be Rock School in Ridley, PA. The LTBR School and singing with the Delco Wrecking Crew at Tom & Jerry's Open Mic every Wednesday have got me comfortable being on stage and singing in front of people. I love performing and being part of the local music scene, and I’d be so excited to bring that energy to the MMRBQ Side Stage.

Eric Byrnes | Folsom, PA

I’ve been singing mostly solo for decades… no steady vocal band… l was bass player for 454.. and my passions now are piano and still singing



Teri Thompson | Wilmington, DE

I have been singing since I was 10. I took voice lessons in college just for me. I sing in church, but I love to get up and sing a power female karaoke song. And to do it with Sidearm would be an honor

Jimi Dold | Atco, NJ

Karaoke singer extraordinaire! Love all the local bands & supporting the area music scene, would indeed be an honor to sing w/ Sidearm!

Tiffany Kaye | Levittown, PA

Gadzooks!! Hii all! Music has always been my passion, course coming from a musical family, I guess it's in my blood..haha..but it surely also cures all my troubles..or at least soothe them a bit! Giving this a shot again because I love absolutely love WMMR! Deff looove the feel of a crowd, the rush, the intensity...it's awesome! To get the chance to do this with WMMR and the crew, would be a once in a lifetime dream! Go 'head and listen to meee and Vote...I would love to represent Bucks County! :)



Gianna DiMaggio | Lancaster, PA

My name is Gianna DiMaggio! I am a 19 year old from PA and I would LOVE to perform at MMRBQ! Music has always been the way I understand the world, make connections with people, and express what words alone cannot capture. I've always been passionate about performing and sharing my music with anyone who wants to listen. My birthday is on May 9th, and my wish is to sing in front of the MMRBQ crowd :) Thank you!



Mike Sweeney | Parkside, PA

Mike Sweeney, 58 Parkside Pa

Bella |



Karen Ortiz | Gilbertsville PA

I work for St. Luke’s Penn Foundation in Sellersville. I have wanted to be a singer my whole life so now that my kids are grown I perform locally with a harpist but want to be in a band.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE SINGER: