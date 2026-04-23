93.3 WMMR & 97.5 The Fanatic to Host Free Flyers Pep Rally Friday

Come get Flyer’d Up with MMR & The Fanatic this Friday! Playoff hockey is back in Philadelphia, and we are bringing the energy to Bala Cynwyd. After the Flyers clobbered the Penguins last night, we are asking for all of you Flyers fans out there to join us in igniting the orange. Do you want a chance to not just watch the game, but to really be in action? Chase this opportunity to tomorrow’s pep rally for your chance to win tickets to game 4.

Starting at 11 AM and ending at 12:30 PM, we will be hosting a Flyers Playoff Pep Rally in the west parking lot here in Bala Cynwyd. This event is an opportunity to come and hangout, get some Flyers merch, and to connect with other Flyer’s fans.

The Flyers are leading the Penguins 3-0 in their first series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The two teams have not squared off in the playoffs since 2018, but the history between the two goes much deeper than that. In 1967 both teams were part of the “Expansion Six,” which began one of the most iconic rivalries in NHL history. The Flyers dominated the Penguins for 15 consecutive seasons. They faced each other in the playoffs multiple times, and each meeting intensified the rivalry further and further. However, after many years of intense rivalry and playoff series, the rivalry began to dull because of the Flyers' dominance.

In 2005, the Penguins drafted Sidney Crosby, and he has since become the NHL’s all-time leader in points and goals when facing the Flyers. The matchups between these two teams have been some of the most memorable and legendary for decades, and this year is proving to be no different.

The Flyers took game one and two at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, PA and returned to Xfinity Mobile Arena on a winning streak with momentum in their favor. This was evident during game three last night as they prevailed against the Penguins 5-2. Last night's game did not disappoint as there were eleven people in the penalty box at one time during the second period, five Flyers and six penguins.

The Flyers Playoff Pep Rally will feature Flyers shot on goal and Gritty inflatables, a Flyers merch truck, giveaways, and yard games. We also will be doing on-site giveaways to win Flyers Playoff Tickets and Merch Pack for Game 4 on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. There also will be special guests; Flyers Ice Team members will be here as well as an appearance from Mr. Hollywood DJ and even Gritty himself.

You also will have the opportunity to meet members of the Flyers’ flagship radio stations, 97.5 the Fanatic and 93.3 WMMR. Come by to meet some of the DJ’s and hosts and to win Fanatic and WMMR prizes.