Know Who’s Not Cryin’ Like A B*tch? Sully Erna on Preston & Steve

If you’ve ever wondered how Godsmack built one of the most loyal fanbases in rock, a few minutes with Sully Erna on The Preston & Steve Show will make it crystal clear.

With MMRBQ 2026 right around the corner on May 9th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Sully checked in with the gang and gave us a mix of stories, perspective, and a little bit of that signature Godsmack grit.

'Godsmack: Live at Mohegan Sun'

First up, there’s new music on the way ... kind of. Godsmack is dropping a live album on May 1st, and Sully didn’t hold back calling it the most powerful thing they’ve ever recorded. It’s a double live album, and it also marks something bigger: the last time fans will hear all four original members performing together in this format. Not exactly a small moment.

Sully also got candid about the journey he's been on up to this record. He grew up surrounded by music, soaking it all in, eventually ditching formal drum lessons because playing by ear just came naturally. If you want to challenge yourself, he said, work your way up to Buddy Rich because that’s a whole different level of difficulty.

And yeah, the songwriting? That didn’t come from some master plan. Sully Erna admitted he had no idea how to write songs early on — until life stepped in. A broken heart led to journaling, and those raw thoughts turned into some of the first Godsmack songs. Over time, his style evolved, becoming more melodic as his abilities grew, but that emotional core never left. He credits that relatability as a huge reason the band connected the way it did.

There’s also a great full-circle story about one of their album covers — years after its release, they had no idea who the girl on the cover was… until she literally showed up at their doorstep. Eventually, she even appeared in one of their music videos.

Mike Schmidt Connection

Early this week The Preston & Steve Show had Phillies legend Mike Schmidt in studio. Preston revealed to the third baseman that the last time he stopped over, the Godsmack song "Cryin' Like A Bitch" played right before they went live and Mike's expression said it all. When reminded of the incident, Mr. Schmidt had a hearty laugh about it and was thrilled it was his official P&S theme song. This also brought some joy to Sully Erna.

The MMRBQ Connection

Lest we forget the most important detail. Godsmack is headlining...

MMRBQ 2026

Saturday, May 9th | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Starring: Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, and Everclear

The G/A portion of the day includes Des Rocs, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC, and MMR Local Shots Opener: The Circus Hearts

The Preston & Steve Side Stage presented by Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with Live Band Karaoke with SideArm and a DJ set with Jacky Bam Bam

Doors open: 12n, bands start at 1pm. Set Times may be released closer to the show date.

Ticket Info:

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Don't miss the Reserved Ticket Offer: 2 seats for $93 . look for listing with " 93 2-Pack"



Ticket Raids:

Come out to one of our events for a chance to win a pair of tickets every 15 mins