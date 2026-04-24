The Weekend Calendar April 24-26

It's a question as old as time: What should I do this weekend? In the city of Philadelphia and its surrounding areas there is so much each and every weekend. From concerts and movies, plays and museums, festivals, charity events, sports outings...the list just goes on and on. That's why during his tenure Pierre Robert came up with The Weekend Calendar.

A collective of events for you to enjoy should you find yourself in the Delaware Valley. Everything from concerts to go to (like Autumn Kings at Underground Arts), movies to see (Michael rated PG-13), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Shows This Weekend

Friday

Melrose Avenue w/ Autumn Kings @ Underground Arts

Robbie Hoffman @ Fillmore

The New Pornographers @ Keswick Theatre

Tom Papa @ Wind Creek Event Center

Katt Williams @ Liacouras Center

Tiga @ Franklin Music Hall

Zinadelphia @ TLA

Sam Greenfield @ Foundry

Fishbone @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nettspend @ Union Transfer

Tony Hinchcliffe @ Ovation Hall AC

Kane Brown @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Friday & Saturday

Get The Led Out @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Josh Blue @ Helium Comedy Club

Chris Redd @ Punch Line Philly

Soulive @ Ardmore Music Hall

Saturday

Florence + The Machine @ Boardwalk Hall AC

Snacktime @ Foundry

Lexa Gates @ Brooklyn Bowl

Hippie Sabotage @ Union Transfer

Weedeater & Conan @ Underground Arts

Liz Cooper @ MilkBoy

Tantric @ City Winery

Bill Burr @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Jerry Seinfeld @ Ovation Hall AC

Sunday

Arm's Length @ TLA

David & Tamela Mann @ Fillmore

Eliza McLamb @ Foundry

Liz Cooper @ MilkBoy

Suffocation @ The Queen (Wilmington)

What's New in the Movies?

Michael (PG-13):

The Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Saturday

When: Saturday, April 25, 2026. Ride starts @ 9am | Beef-N-Beer @ 12noon

Where: Brittingham’s, 640 E Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444

What you need to know:

Raffle prizes include cases of beer from Broad Street Brewing in Bristol (Hey Yo Hazy IPA and their new Wild America variety series), MMRBQ tickets, and lots more.

$45 admission – proceeds benefit the ACS.

Bring some cash – we’ll have lots of prizes like baskets of cheer, bike gear, and it all goes to a great cause!

Happening Around Town:

Through April 30

Philly Jazz Month - Multiple Events and locations

Through May 3

Wilderness Generation - $35-$80, Suzanne Roberts Theatre. 480 S. Broad Street

1776: The Musical - $90-$250, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street

9th Annual Philly Theatre Week - Multiple locations, pay what you can

Through August 2

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments - $35 includes museum admission, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway



Through August 31

Printmaking by the People - Free with Reservation, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street

Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Parks on Tap - Free admission, 4-10pm Friday and noon-10pm Saturday & Sunday, 1200 Wharton Street

City Nature Challenge - Free, Wherever you are in Philly and surrounding counties

Friday April 24

Marie Curie's Radiant Ball - $65-$85, 7-11pm, The Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd Street

Impact Day 2026 - Free, 9am-3pm, Check in is at 5901 Market Street.

Dinos After Dark - Pay what you want ($10 is recommended), 5-8pm, The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Awakening at Stratus Rooftop Lounge - $25 GA and $100 VIP, 5:30pm-1am, Stratus, 433 Chestnut Street

Saturday April 25

16th Annual Colleen P. Smith Memorial Fund Softball Tournament - $30 per player, 8am sign-in, Burholme Park (Cottman and Central Avenues)

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship - $25-$134, Doors at 6am, Fan Fest from Noon-6pm, main event at 7pm, Lincoln Financial Field

The 40-Year-Old Ballerino - Pay what you can, 5:30, Studio 34, 4522 Baltimore Ave

Made at Bok Spring Market - Free until you buy something, 10am-4pm, Bok, 1901 S 9th Street

NaturePalooza - Free, 11am-3pm, Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy's Mill Road

West Craft Fest - Free until you buy something, 11am-5pm, The Woodlands, 4000 Woodland Ave, Phila PA

Festival of Colors - Free with Zoo Admission, 11:30am-3:30pm, Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave

Mud Island Speakeasy - $47-$73, 21+ event, 7-11pm, Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Rd

Saturday & Sunday

Penn Relays - Multiple events, Franklin Field, 235 S. 33rd Street

Food Truck Frenzy - Free until you buy something, 11am-5pm, Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA

Dog Man - $38-$80, multiple shows, Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St.

Sunday April 26

Fairmount Arts Crawl - Free until you buy something, Noon-4pm, 23rd and Fairmount Ave.

Flavors on the Avenue - Free until you buy something, Noon-5pm, East Passayunk Ave from Broad St to Dickinson St.

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The Phillies are AWAY vs. Atlanta Braves

Friday 7:15pm/ Saturday 7:15pm/ Sunday 1:35pm

Saturday

The Flyers are HOME vs. Pittsburgh Penguins; 8pm *Game 4 of Round 1 NHL Playoffs*

The Sixers are AWAY vs. Boston Celtics; 1pm *Game 5 of Round 1 NBA Playoffs*