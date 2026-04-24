The Weekend Calendar April 24-26

It's a question as old as time: What should I do this weekend? In the city of Philadelphia and its surrounding areas there is so much each and every weekend. From concerts and movies, plays and museums, festivals, charity events, sports outings...the list just goes on and on. That's why during his tenure Pierre Robert came up with The Weekend Calendar.
A collective of events for you to enjoy should you find yourself in the Delaware Valley. Everything from concerts to go to (like Autumn Kings at Underground Arts), movies to see (Michael rated PG-13), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.
Shows This Weekend
Friday
Melrose Avenue w/ Autumn Kings @ Underground Arts
Robbie Hoffman @ Fillmore
The New Pornographers @ Keswick Theatre
Tom Papa @ Wind Creek Event Center
Katt Williams @ Liacouras Center
Tiga @ Franklin Music Hall
Zinadelphia @ TLA
Sam Greenfield @ Foundry
Fishbone @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nettspend @ Union Transfer
Tony Hinchcliffe @ Ovation Hall AC
Kane Brown @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC
Friday & Saturday
Get The Led Out @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
Josh Blue @ Helium Comedy Club
Chris Redd @ Punch Line Philly
Soulive @ Ardmore Music Hall
Saturday
Florence + The Machine @ Boardwalk Hall AC
Snacktime @ Foundry
Lexa Gates @ Brooklyn Bowl
Hippie Sabotage @ Union Transfer
Weedeater & Conan @ Underground Arts
Liz Cooper @ MilkBoy
Tantric @ City Winery
Bill Burr @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC
Jerry Seinfeld @ Ovation Hall AC
Sunday
Arm's Length @ TLA
David & Tamela Mann @ Fillmore
Eliza McLamb @ Foundry
Liz Cooper @ MilkBoy
Suffocation @ The Queen (Wilmington)
What's New in the Movies?
Michael (PG-13):
The Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR
Saturday
When: Saturday, April 25, 2026. Ride starts @ 9am | Beef-N-Beer @ 12noon
Where: Brittingham’s, 640 E Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
What you need to know:
Raffle prizes include cases of beer from Broad Street Brewing in Bristol (Hey Yo Hazy IPA and their new Wild America variety series), MMRBQ tickets, and lots more.
$45 admission – proceeds benefit the ACS.
Bring some cash – we’ll have lots of prizes like baskets of cheer, bike gear, and it all goes to a great cause!
Happening Around Town:
Through April 30
Philly Jazz Month - Multiple Events and locations
Through May 3
Wilderness Generation - $35-$80, Suzanne Roberts Theatre. 480 S. Broad Street
1776: The Musical - $90-$250, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street
9th Annual Philly Theatre Week - Multiple locations, pay what you can
Through August 2
Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments - $35 includes museum admission, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Through August 31
Printmaking by the People - Free with Reservation, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street
Things Happening This Weekend
All Weekend
Parks on Tap - Free admission, 4-10pm Friday and noon-10pm Saturday & Sunday, 1200 Wharton Street
City Nature Challenge - Free, Wherever you are in Philly and surrounding counties
Friday April 24
Marie Curie's Radiant Ball - $65-$85, 7-11pm, The Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd Street
Impact Day 2026 - Free, 9am-3pm, Check in is at 5901 Market Street.
Dinos After Dark - Pay what you want ($10 is recommended), 5-8pm, The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Spring Awakening at Stratus Rooftop Lounge - $25 GA and $100 VIP, 5:30pm-1am, Stratus, 433 Chestnut Street
Saturday April 25
16th Annual Colleen P. Smith Memorial Fund Softball Tournament - $30 per player, 8am sign-in, Burholme Park (Cottman and Central Avenues)
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship - $25-$134, Doors at 6am, Fan Fest from Noon-6pm, main event at 7pm, Lincoln Financial Field
The 40-Year-Old Ballerino - Pay what you can, 5:30, Studio 34, 4522 Baltimore Ave
Made at Bok Spring Market - Free until you buy something, 10am-4pm, Bok, 1901 S 9th Street
NaturePalooza - Free, 11am-3pm, Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy's Mill Road
West Craft Fest - Free until you buy something, 11am-5pm, The Woodlands, 4000 Woodland Ave, Phila PA
Festival of Colors - Free with Zoo Admission, 11:30am-3:30pm, Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave
Mud Island Speakeasy - $47-$73, 21+ event, 7-11pm, Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Rd
Saturday & Sunday
Food Truck Frenzy - Free until you buy something, 11am-5pm, Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA
Dog Man - $38-$80, multiple shows, Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St.
Sunday April 26
Fairmount Arts Crawl - Free until you buy something, Noon-4pm, 23rd and Fairmount Ave.
Flavors on the Avenue - Free until you buy something, Noon-5pm, East Passayunk Ave from Broad St to Dickinson St.
Sports Up!
All Weekend
The Phillies are AWAY vs. Atlanta Braves
Friday 7:15pm/ Saturday 7:15pm/ Sunday 1:35pm
Saturday
The Flyers are HOME vs. Pittsburgh Penguins; 8pm *Game 4 of Round 1 NHL Playoffs*
The Sixers are AWAY vs. Boston Celtics; 1pm *Game 5 of Round 1 NBA Playoffs*
The Union are AWAY vs. Columbus Crew; 7:30pm