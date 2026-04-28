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Blondie at Number One: How “Heart of Glass” Redefined Cool

When Blondie released Heart of Glass as part of their landmark album Parallel Lines, it marked a moment where genres collided in a way that would permanently reshape popular music. On the anniversary…

Jacky Bam Bam
American pop star Debbie Harry, lead singer of the band Blondie, in London. (Photo by Graham Morris/Getty Images)
(Photo by Graham Morris/Getty Images)

When Blondie released Heart of Glass as part of their landmark album Parallel Lines, it marked a moment where genres collided in a way that would permanently reshape popular music. On the anniversary of its rise to number one in the United States in 1979, we look back at how this track did more than top the charts. It broke barriers between rock, disco, and pop and helped redefine what a rock band could sound like.

Heart of Glass was a bold move at the time. Rock fans were still deeply divided over the rise of disco, and many bands avoided anything that hinted at dance music. Blondie did the opposite. They leaned into it. The result was a track that fused icy electronic textures with a steady dance rhythm and the unmistakable voice of Debbie Harry. It was cool, distant, emotional, and hypnotic all at once. When it hit number one, it was clear that music was entering a new era.

What makes the song so enduring is its balance. It is polished yet raw, experimental yet accessible. The production is sleek but never loses its emotional core. That combination helped it transcend the disco label and become something much bigger. It became a pop rock classic that still feels fresh decades later. You hear it in modern indie bands, electronic artists, and pop productions that continue to borrow its aesthetic.

As a drummer, I have always respected the foundation of Heart of Glass. That steady pulse drives everything forward. It is restrained but powerful, allowing the atmosphere of the track to breathe. It is a reminder that sometimes the most effective drumming is not about complexity but about feel and timing. That groove is what keeps people coming back to it. One of the things that makes this story even more personal for me is my friendship with Clem Burke. Clem is not just one of the great drummers of his generation, he is also someone I have had the privilege of knowing closely because we are both drummers who share a deep respect for the craft. Over time that connection turned into a real friendship built on music, rhythm, and mutual admiration.

Photo: Lisa Marie Hunt Photography

I even had the honor of hosting his band The Empty Hearts, which was an incredible experience. Seeing Clem in that setting, still bringing that same energy and precision, reminded me just how important his contribution has been not only to Blondie but to rock music as a whole. His playing on Heart of Glass helped give the song its pulse, and that pulse is a big part of why it still feels so alive today.

The impact of Heart of Glass goes far beyond its chart success. It opened the door for rock bands to experiment with dance rhythms and electronic textures without losing their identity. It helped blur the lines between genres in a way that now feels completely natural but was groundbreaking at the time. That willingness to take risks is what keeps Blondie relevant across generations.

Even today, Heart of Glass continues to find new audiences. It appears in films, commercials, playlists, and live sets, always feeling right at home. That is the mark of a truly timeless song. It does not belong to one era. It belongs to everyone who hears it and feels something. On this anniversary, we celebrate not just a number one hit but a cultural turning point. Blondie showed that evolution is not something to fear in music. It is something to embrace.

xoxoxo BAMBAM

BlondieDebbie HarryParallel Lines
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
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