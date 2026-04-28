John DeBella Announces Pierre Robert Scholarship

WMMR has utilized a number of sayings in almost six decades of existence. One that Pierre Robert was quite fond of is "Putting Philly First". It encompasses everything the radio station stands for. Being live and local giving the Delaware Valley not just the best entertainment, but also enhancing the lives of its citizens. Starting next year, the Pierre Robert Scholarship will enhance the lives of future broadcasters.

The scholarship is being setup by another WMMR legend and friend of Pierre Robert. Morning Zoo host John DeBella joined The Preston & Steve Show to share the upcoming scholarship through the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia. It will start in 2027 for eligible high school seniors going to college for communications. The Pierre Robert Scholarship is just one of the many tributes that are coming to honor the great man.

Rittenhouse Bench

In partnership with Friends of Rittenhouse Square, those who cherished him are working to establish a memorial bench in Rittenhouse Square in Pierre’s honor.

Friends of Rittenhouse Square are the nonprofit stewards for this space, and are the City’s partner for beautification and maintenance. They handle all the trash management, landscaping, and new capital improvement projects to ensure the Square remains relevant and beautiful for future generations. The tribute will provide a quiet place for visitors to pause, sit and enjoy the simple moments Pierre treasured most.

Just days before his passing, Pierre spent a quiet Sunday afternoon sitting on a bench in the park and shared a moment of reflection on social media:

“Sunday afternoon in Philly in my beloved Rittenhouse Square, with a great book, a cup of La Colombe, watching the world lazily drift by… pretty close to perfection.”

It was also the place where his career at WMMR began. The station’s studio once sat at 19th and Walnut Streets, overlooking the square. During his midday show, Pierre could often be seen perched on the studio windowsill on the third floor, looking out over Rittenhouse Square as he broadcast to listeners across the region.

Future Pierre Mural

For those that have listened to Pierre Robert for any length of time knows how much he loved our city's murals. And for good reason. Philadelphia is world renowned for our street arts. Most recently dubbed by USA Today as the Best City for Street Art. We also have the most murals in the world with over 4,000 in the city! Now there's an opportunity to add our Good Citizen to that collective.

Jane Golden, Founder and executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, came to The Preston & Steve Show to announce that plans are underway to honor Pierre Robert and WMMR with their own mural! First step is actually finding the perfect wall.

How You Can Help

We need YOU to find a wall to fit the legend for a Pierre Robert Mural. Ideally this wall should be in either RIttenhouse or the Gayborhood, two places that Pierre loved so dearly in this city. The best walls for murals:

A building that is not listed as "historic."

Walls with no windows and smooth stucco are best.

A corner property not in danger for development

So if you own a building that meets that criteria, or if you are associated with someone who has access to connect directly with the owner of the building, please reach out.

Email Mural Arts at: Walls@MuralArts.Org