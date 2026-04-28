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MMRBQ Memories: Chester Bennington Fronted STP

The annual reunion of the MMR Family is just 11 days away! MMRBQ 2026 takes place May 9th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in “sunny, tropical” Camden, New Jersey as Pierre…

Ryan Shuttleworth
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The annual reunion of the MMR Family is just 11 days away! MMRBQ 2026 takes place May 9th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in "sunny, tropical" Camden, New Jersey as Pierre Robert would put it. The yearly festival has its roots since 2007 and to celebrate this year, we're flashing back to the many backstage interviews that have taken place.

Today we'll take you back to 2015. Pierre had the distinct pleasure of sitting down with Stone Temple Pilots with a lineup that, even then, carried a sense of occasion. On drums, the ever-steady Eric Kretz. On bass, the effortlessly cool Robert DeLeo. On guitar, his brother, the masterful Dean DeLeo. And on vocals, stepping into a role that could never be simple, yet somehow making it feel natural—Chester Bennington.

A Return That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen

The band had just wrapped a cross-country run—an intimate, sold-out tour that stretched from the West Coast all the way to Philadelphia. That, as it turned out, was supposed to be the end of it.

But rock and roll has a funny way of rewriting plans.

When Bush had to bow out of MMRBQ, STP stepped in—again. No hesitation. Just a simple yes. And suddenly, what could have been a gap in the lineup became one of the most anticipated returns of the day.

From Jersey Kids to Legendary Stages

For the DeLeo brothers, this region isn’t just another tour stop. It’s part of their DNA.

Growing up in Point Pleasant, they split their concert-going allegiance between New York and Philadelphia. They talked about sneaking into shows, crossing bridges with contraband tucked away in youthful mischief, and seeing bands like Rush at the Spectrum.

Now? They’ve played every one of those venues.

From the Tower Theater to the Spectrum, from wide-eyed fans to headliners—it’s the kind of journey that makes you pause and appreciate the road taken.

And sometimes, it’s as simple as walking past the Franklin Institute and remembering a childhood field trip… or a King Tut exhibit that stuck with you all these years later.

Chester’s Double Life (In the Best Way)

This MMRBQ appearance? A one-off for Chester Bennington. Chester flew in specifically for the show—and would be gone immediately after, heading to join Linkin Park the very next day to kick off another tour.

Two bands. Two massive catalogs. Two entirely different energies. Back-to-back.

Even he admitted—it’s not something many artists have ever done. But in classic fashion, he shrugged it off. The call came in, STP needed him, and he showed up.

The Fans Say It Best

Before wrapping up, Pierre played the band a slice of something he always treasured: fan reactions.

Raw, unfiltered, straight from the crowd after their TLA show. And the verdict?

They loved it.

Fans talked about how Chester brought something new while honoring what came before. They described the band as tight, energized, and—perhaps most importantly—happy. There was a renewed spirit, a different vibe, but one that still felt undeniably like Stone Temple Pilots.

That connection between band and audience… it’s the heartbeat of everything we do.

Chester BenningtonMMaRchivesMMRBQStone Temple PilotsSTP
Ryan ShuttleworthWriter
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