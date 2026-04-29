Mammoth WVH Adds 18 Summer Tour Dates Across North America

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH has announced 18 new North American shows this summer. These dates fill gaps between their planned appearances with Creed. The run starts July 12 in Edmonton, Alberta, and ends on Aug. 8 in Monroe, Michigan.

These concerts support the band's third record, The End, released last October. Wolfgang Van Halen tracked every sound on the LP by himself — guitar, bass, drums, and piano.

The road crew features Wolfgang Van Halen handling guitar and lead vocals. Frank Sidoris plays guitar. Jon Jourdan covers guitar and vocals. Garrett Whitlock sits behind the drums, while Ronnie Ficarro holds down bass duties. Sidoris is also a part of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Whitlock also performs with Tremonti.

The End has spawned two No. 1 singles at rock radio. Both the title cut and "The Spell" climbed to the peak position on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

These tracks follow "Distance" and "Don't Back Down" from the 2021 debut Mammoth WVH as chart-toppers in their collection. That first record reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and claimed No. 1 on three separate Billboard charts.

Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero directed the music video for the title track. The clip has racked up over nine million views and includes cameos by Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Wolfgang's mother, Valerie Bertinelli.

Mammoth WVH is touring with Bush right now through May 15 in Franklin, Tennessee. Their summer plans mix headlining performances with festival slots.

Stops include Des Moines, Iowa, on July 16; Huntsville, Alabama, on July 22; Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 29; and Albany, New York, on Aug. 6. Big Wreck and 10 Years will open select headline nights.

Two rescheduled performances appear on the summer calendar. Omaha, Nebraska, was originally booked for Nov. 29, 2025. Myrtle Beach and Baltimore got bumped in March after Wolfgang Van Halen caught the flu.