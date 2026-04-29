MMRBQ Memories: Philly is Shinedown’s Second Home

The annual reunion of the MMR Family is just 10 days away! MMRBQ 2026 takes place May 9th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in "sunny, tropical" Camden, New Jersey as Pierre Robert would put it. The yearly festival has its roots since 2007 and to celebrate this year, we're flashing back to the many backstage interviews that have taken place.

Today we'll take you back to the year 2019. It was one of those perfect MMRBQ days. The sun was shining, no rain in sight, and the air buzzing with rock and roll as Pierre Robert and Brent Porche caught up with Shinedown backstage. The true friends of the radio station proved from the opening moments why they're the best. By surprising Pierre that Zach Myers guitar pics all have Pierre's face on them. A tribute to the "Mayor of Philadelphia"

From NASA to the Tour Bus: Mental Health Matters

Things turned thoughtful quickly, as the conversation shifted to the band’s appearance on NASA TV during Mental Health Awareness Month. Yes ... that NASA.

Brent Smith explained the surprisingly relatable connection between astronauts in space and musicians on tour. Both live in tight quarters, away from home, relying heavily on the people around them. The difference? Bands can at least step outside for a breather.

That led into a deeper discussion about mental health, something Shinedown has never shied away from. Brent spoke candidly about the importance of empathy—something he feels is slipping in today’s hyper-connected, phone-focused world.

A simple moment of kindness, he said, can change—or even save—a life.

Zach echoed that sentiment, pointing out how easy it is to get lost in screens instead of real human interaction. For Shinedown, meet-and-greets aren’t just quick photo ops—they’re real conversations.

“Get Up” and the Power of Not Giving Up

Naturally, the conversation turned to their song “Get Up,” a standout track from Attention Attention. Brent shared the deeply personal inspiration behind it: bassist Eric Bass and his ongoing battle with clinical depression.

The message is simple, but powerful—failure doesn’t define you. Getting back up does.

It’s a theme that runs through Shinedown’s music and their ethos as a band. They’ve lasted because they genuinely care about each other. No separate buses, no rockstar egos—just four guys committed to the same mission.

And that unity shows, both onstage and off.

Showing Love to Philly (As Always)

Back at MMRBQ, the band also gave props to local openers Saravo, part of WMMR’s “Local Shots” program. Zach made it clear: any win for a rock band is a win for rock and roll.

That mindset extends to their relationship with Philadelphia.

Despite not being from here, Brent said playing Philly feels like a hometown show—a rare and meaningful connection. Both he and Zach praised WMMR for its decades-long commitment to rock, calling the station “legendary” and applauding its ability to evolve without losing its identity.

A Perfect MMRBQ Moment

As the interview wrapped, the vibe was unmistakable—mutual admiration, a few last laughs, and Pierre still marveling at his unexpected guitar-pick fame.

Shinedown didn’t just show up to MMRBQ 2019—they brought heart, perspective, and a reminder that rock music is still very much about connection.