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Taryn Hatcher Talking Gear For Good

When a friend of The Preston & Steve Show has an event coming up for a great cause, we want to celebrate them. When that same friend’s mom is a…

The Preston & Steve Show

When a friend of The Preston & Steve Show has an event coming up for a great cause, we want to celebrate them. When that same friend's mom is a super fan of the show that goes double. Such is the case with beloved sports reporter Taryn Hatcher and how she's helping 4-legged friends through clothes.

Taryn zoomed in to talk about her Gear For Good event. It'll be Thursday April 30th and it's all about giving back in a way that’s actually useful—sports gear getting into the hands of people who need it. It'll start at 4pm at Scamps located at 310 Arch Street. She chose the location because she absolutely loves their pizza so bonus for great food!

And she’s not just talking the talk. Taryn Hatcher has some pretty legit items from her personal collection. Speaking with the Inquirer she says. “Over the years, covering the team, I feel like they gave me almost everything in the shop to wear on air". She continues "So, once I wasn’t covering the team anymore, now I have like three giant boxes of gear. And I knew I wanted it to end up in the hands of Phillies fans.”

Proceeds from the event are set to benefit the PSPCA to help the animals of our area. Taryn is a long time advocate for the organization as well as a proud dog mom. She has two pups of her own: Bobby, a 2-year-old poodle mix, and Sergio, a 1-year-old Bichon and Shih Tzu mix who was a medically challenged puppy from PSPCA.

She is also including men’s gear from none other than Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy. Not a bad guy to have in your corner when you’re trying to make a difference.

The items will be separated by minimum donation prices. For instance, if there’s an item on the $5 table, fans just have to show proof of donation of at least that amount.

But Will Connie Be There...?

The answer is YES! Then you may be wondering: Who's Connie? Well that would be Taryn's mom who is a massive Preston & Steve fan. Taryn told us her mom would be so upset she "looked so bad" for the Zoom interview today. Preston was quick to respond that we'd all like to look like that on our best day. We also loved having both Taryn and Connie at Camp Out For Hunger last year helping us collect donations for Philabundance.

Taryn also updated us on her working now with the Professional Bowlers Association. Her gigs with the PBA has made her Uncle Pete quite proud as we learned he is a massive bowling fan. Other than that she shared that she's going to take the year off to figure out what reporting (if any) gig would suit her best.

Hopefully you can lend a hand to some animals in need and support our pal Taryn Hatcher. Plus getting some amazing sports swag on top of that is a pretty sweet deal. All the best Taryn and tell Connie we say hi!

PhilliesPSPCATaryn Hatcher
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a staple of Philadelphia’s morning radio since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison lead the show alongside Casey Boy Foster, Marisa Magnatta, and Ryan Shuttleworth, bringing laughs, interviews, and unforgettable moments to weekday mornings from 6:00 to 10:30am (give or take). Listen live on 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube livestream, and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show’s full-show podcast to catch every moment.
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