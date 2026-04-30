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Accept Announces 50th Anniversary Album With 50 Guest Musicians

Accept will release a 50th-anniversary album called Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 on Sept. 4 through Napalm Records. Fifty guest musicians will appear across 19 reimagined versions of the band’s songs. Guitarist…

Laura Adkins
The band ACCEPT during a concert at La Riviera on October 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
Europa Press News via Getty Images

Accept will release a 50th-anniversary album called Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 on Sept. 4 through Napalm Records. Fifty guest musicians will appear across 19 reimagined versions of the band's songs.

Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann leads this project. Contributors include Rob Halford from Judas Priest, Kirk Hammett from Metallica, Tobias Forge from Ghost, Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins, and Phil Anselmo from Pantera. Each track includes a different mix of vocals, guitars, bass, and drums.

"There is no better way to celebrate this 50-year anniversary than to have our musical peers, friends, and inspirations come together with us to record these classic ACCEPT songs, which I am honored and proud to share with the world," said Hoffmann, according to Stereogum. "I hope everyone enjoys this very special record as much as we all enjoyed making it."

Guests include K.K. Downing from Judas Priest, Bobby Blitz from Overkill, Hansi Kürsch from Blind Guardian, Chris Jericho from Fozzy, Ralf Scheepers from Primal Fear, Billy Sheehan from Mr. Big, Ola Englund from The Haunted, and Jeff Loomis from Nevermore. The current lineup, Wolf Hoffmann, bassist Martin Motnik, guitarist Philip Shouse, and drummer Christopher Williams, performs "Hellhammer" with Jason McMaster from Dangerous Toys on vocals.

The tracklist includes 1980's "I'm a Rebel." Mark Tornillo, who joined in 2009 as Udo Dirkschneider's replacement, appears throughout.

Over five decades, this German metal group has sold millions of albums. Balls To The Wall, Restless And Wild, and Metal Heart stand among their biggest records. Tornillo is the longest-serving lead singer in the band's history.

Preorders are available in a two-LP liquid edition, a two-LP white label version, a two-LP splatter black and white edition, a two-CD deluxe in a metal box with a flag, sweatband, lanyard, and backstage pass, a two-CD earbook with a 48-page booklet, a two-LP silver and black standard edition, a two-CD digisleeve, or a digital album.

AcceptWolf Hoffmann
Laura AdkinsWriter
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