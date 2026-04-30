Celebrating Magical Flyers Playoff Victory with Scott Hartnell

Ignite The Orange! The Philadelphia Flyers caused pandemonium last night with their Game 6 overtime win again the rivaled Pittsburgh Penguins. The team hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2019 season so there is plenty to celebrate. To give The Preston & Steve Show insight on the hype, former Flyers and current commentator Scott Hartnell zoomed in to showcase what is making this team special.

“It was a big win,” Hartnell said, admitting that if he were still lacing them up, he’d be right there soaking in the moment with the guys. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to be? Preston nailed the vibe perfectly, talking about the pure stress of overtime and the emotional release when that game winner finally hits. It is part anxiety attack, part therapy session, all wrapped into one.

Hartnell, now watching instead of playing, said there is something special about seeing the entire organization celebrate together. It is a different perspective, but one he appreciates. And yes, he still has that player instinct. When asked about predicting outcomes, Hartnell said he can spot the little things. Body language, puck battles, awareness. The subtle cues that tell you who is locked in and who is just along for the ride.

Room For Improvement

Scott also kept it real about the game itself. The Flyers were not perfect. In fact, he admitted they were outplayed for nearly two periods and had a few missed opportunities that could have changed things earlier. But playoff hockey is not about perfection. It is about surviving and advancing, and that is exactly what they did.

The conversation shifted to coaching, and Hartnell had nothing but praise for Rick Tocchet. According to Scott, having a coach who has been through the battles himself makes a huge difference. Tocchet gets it, and more importantly, the players know he gets it.

Flyers Superstitions

Those who've been listening for P&S for some time probably know that Casey Boy can get very superstitious when it comes to sports. Once he even took those superstitions on the road when the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. Needless to say he takes it seriously and he made a faux pas that could've cost the Flyers everything.

Casey revealed he wore yellow pants and black shoes and is now convinced he almost cursed the team. Hartnell immediately questioned that fashion choice and dove into his own playoff rituals. Nothing too wild, but he did have a lucky charm. A skipping stone his daughter made for him. He brought it for wins, left it behind for losses, and once it made its return, so did the Flyers’ luck.