Garden State’s Zephyr Catches Wind on MMR’s Local Shots

Please join me in welcoming Zephyr to the MMR Local Shots family! They don’t come across as a polished, industry-crafted act—instead, it feels like stepping into a rehearsal space where something real is still coming together. That’s a big part of what makes them so compelling. Rather than chasing a familiar sound, they’re carving out their own identity, and you can actually hear that growth and evolution happening in real time.

Zephyr Live

Hailing from the fine village of Vineland, New Jersey, the band currently features Connor McBride, Trey Luciano, Tyler Kimmel, and Gabe “Ra” Novas. From the start, their identity leaned heavily into alternative rock, but not in a rigid, genre-box kind of way. Instead, they treat “alternative” the way it was always meant to be, a space to experiment, blend, and push boundaries.

Their early release, The Basement, captures that youthful urgency. It’s gritty, emotional, and unapologetically loud in moments, pulling from grunge and punk influences while hinting at something deeper underneath. Tracks like “By My Side” and “Back to Life” carry that restless energy, like a band trying to say everything at once before the moment slips away.

But what makes Zephyr especially interesting is how quickly they evolve. By the time they released Upstairs in 2021, they were already shifting gears—bringing in hip-hop rhythms, electronic textures, and psychedelic layers. Songs such as “Turtleneck” and “Her Majesty” don’t just tweak their sound; they reshape it entirely, weaving in synths, unconventional drum patterns, and more abstract lyricism. It’s the kind of jump that could feel jarring, but for Zephyr, it comes across as curiosity driving creativity rather than a forced reinvention.

Their more recent work, like “Let It Wash,” feels like a synthesis of everything they’ve explored so far. There’s jazz-influenced drumming, atmospheric production, and a stronger sense of control over their sound—like they’ve learned how to channel their experimentation into something cohesive.

What really stands out, though, is their persistence. Despite hiatuses, shifting life circumstances, and years between live performances, they keep coming back—writing, recording, and building toward bigger projects, including live recordings and even a documentary.

Zephyr is currently hard at work crafting their next EP, as well as planning year two of their annual music festival, ZEPHYRPHEST. Catch new tunes from Zephyr spun live on WMMR every Wednesday at 6:30pm.

Zephyr - "Lobotomy" (Live from Giampietro Park 2024)

Zephyr in Concert

Zephyr is:

Connor McBride (Lead Vocals/Guitar/Bass)

Trey Luciano (Lead Guitar/Production)

Gabe "Ra" Novas (Bass/Guitar/Vocals)

Tyler Kimmel (Drums/Percussion)

Follow the Band:

Instagram : Zephyr

Website: Zephyr

Spotify: Zephyr

Apple Music: Zephyr

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