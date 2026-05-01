The Weekend Calendar May 1-3

It's a question as old as time: What should I do this weekend? In the city of Philadelphia and its surrounding areas there is so much each and every weekend. From concerts and movies, plays and museums, festivals, charity events, sports outings...the list just goes on and on. That's why during his tenure Pierre Robert came up with The Weekend Calendar.

A collective of events for you to enjoy should you find yourself in the Delaware Valley. Everything from concerts to go to (like the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival at the Fillmore), movies to see (The Devil Wears Prada 2 rated PG-13), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Shows This Weekend

All Weekend

Duncan Trussell @ Helium Comedy Club

"Sing Us Home" festival ft. The Menzingers, The Mountain Goats, Dave Hause & The Mermaid & more @ Venice Island (Manayunk)

Friday

Aries Spears @ Grand Opera House (Wilmington)

Felipe Esparza @ Lansdowne Theatre

Jim Breuer @ Keswick Theatre

The Afghan Whigs @ Union Transfer

Big Something @ Ardmore Music Hall

Arkells @ Foundry

Essenger @ MilkBoy

The Polish Ambassador @ Underground Arts

Anna Lapwood @ Boadwalk Hall AC

UB40 @ Ovation Hall Ocean Casino AC

Friday & Saturday

Affion Crockett @ Punch Line Philly

Saturday

Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks @ Lansdowne Theater

White Reaper & Drug Church @ Union Transfer

Heavy Temple @ MilkBoy

Howie Day @ City Winery

Orchard Lounge @ Ardmore Music Hall

Boogarins @ Johnny Brenda's

Stevie B @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Bobby Lee @ Ovation Hall Ocean Casino AC

Saturday & Sunday

"Decibel Metal & Beer Fest" ft. Power Trip, Municipal Waste, Cro-Mags and many more @ Fillmore

Sunday

Brian Fallon @ Ardmore Music Hall

Dexta Daps @ TLA

What's New in the Movies?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (PG-13): Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep

The Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Saturday

Join Jacky Bam Bam at Classic Harley Davidson (983 James Dr, Leesport, PA) from Noon-2pm for an MMRBQ Ticket Raid. A chance to win a pair of tickets to MMRBQ 2026 every 15 minutes.

Join Casey Boy from The Preston & Steve Show from 1-3pm at Parx Casino (2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA) for Kentucky Derby Day. Enjoy live music, pony rides and horse racing.

Sunday

Join Ryan Shuttleworth from The Preston & Steve Show at the Dunkin' in Logan Township, NJ (1703 Center Square Rd) from Noon-2pm for an MMRBQ Ticket Raid. A chance to win a pair of tickets to MMRBQ 2026 every 15 minutes.

Happening Around Town:

Through May 3

Through May 10

Romeo & Juliet - Multiple shows & prices, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

Through May 31

World Heritage Month - Mutiple events & locations

Through August 2

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments - $35 includes museum admission, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Through August 31

Printmaking by the People - Free with Reservation, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street

Things Happening This Weekend

Friday, May 1

Skyline Soirée - $155, 6-9pm, Assembly Rooftop Lounge, 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

May Day - Free with registration, 4-7pm, Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd

Saturday, May 2

Saturday & Sunday

Sunday, May 3

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The Phillies are AWAY vs. Miami Marlins

Friday 7:10pm/Saturday 4:10pm/ Sunday 1:40pm

Saturday

The Flyers are AWAY vs. Carolina Hurricane; 8pm * Game 1 Round 2 of NHL Playoffs *

The Sixers are AWAY vs. Boston Celtics; 7:30pm *Game 7 Round 1 of NBA Playoffs*