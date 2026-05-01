The Weekend Calendar May 1-3

It's a question as old as time: What should I do this weekend? In the city of Philadelphia and its surrounding areas there is so much each and every weekend. From concerts and movies, plays and museums, festivals, charity events, sports outings...the list just goes on and on. That's why during his tenure Pierre Robert came up with The Weekend Calendar.
A collective of events for you to enjoy should you find yourself in the Delaware Valley. Everything from concerts to go to (like the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival at the Fillmore), movies to see (The Devil Wears Prada 2 rated PG-13), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.
Shows This Weekend
All Weekend
- Duncan Trussell @ Helium Comedy Club
- "Sing Us Home" festival ft. The Menzingers, The Mountain Goats, Dave Hause & The Mermaid & more @ Venice Island (Manayunk)
Friday
- Aries Spears @ Grand Opera House (Wilmington)
- Felipe Esparza @ Lansdowne Theatre
- Jim Breuer @ Keswick Theatre
- The Afghan Whigs @ Union Transfer
- Big Something @ Ardmore Music Hall
- Arkells @ Foundry
- Essenger @ MilkBoy
- The Polish Ambassador @ Underground Arts
- Anna Lapwood @ Boadwalk Hall AC
- UB40 @ Ovation Hall Ocean Casino AC
Friday & Saturday
Affion Crockett @ Punch Line Philly
Saturday
- Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks @ Lansdowne Theater
- White Reaper & Drug Church @ Union Transfer
- Heavy Temple @ MilkBoy
- Howie Day @ City Winery
- Orchard Lounge @ Ardmore Music Hall
- Boogarins @ Johnny Brenda's
- Stevie B @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC
- Bobby Lee @ Ovation Hall Ocean Casino AC
Saturday & Sunday
"Decibel Metal & Beer Fest" ft. Power Trip, Municipal Waste, Cro-Mags and many more @ Fillmore
Sunday
- Brian Fallon @ Ardmore Music Hall
- Dexta Daps @ TLA
What's New in the Movies?
The Devil Wears Prada 2 (PG-13): Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep
The Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR
Saturday
Join Jacky Bam Bam at Classic Harley Davidson (983 James Dr, Leesport, PA) from Noon-2pm for an MMRBQ Ticket Raid. A chance to win a pair of tickets to MMRBQ 2026 every 15 minutes.
Join Casey Boy from The Preston & Steve Show from 1-3pm at Parx Casino (2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA) for Kentucky Derby Day. Enjoy live music, pony rides and horse racing.
Sunday
Join Ryan Shuttleworth from The Preston & Steve Show at the Dunkin' in Logan Township, NJ (1703 Center Square Rd) from Noon-2pm for an MMRBQ Ticket Raid. A chance to win a pair of tickets to MMRBQ 2026 every 15 minutes.
Happening Around Town:
Through May 3
- Wilderness Generation - $35-$80, Suzanne Roberts Theatre. 480 S. Broad Street
- 1776: The Musical - $90-$250, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street
- 9th Annual Philly Theatre Week - Multiple locations, pay what you can
Through May 10
Romeo & Juliet - Multiple shows & prices, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street
Through May 31
World Heritage Month - Mutiple events & locations
Through August 2
Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments - $35 includes museum admission, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Through August 31
Printmaking by the People - Free with Reservation, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street
Things Happening This Weekend
Friday, May 1
- Skyline Soirée - $155, 6-9pm, Assembly Rooftop Lounge, 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- May Day - Free with registration, 4-7pm, Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd
Saturday, May 2
- Preston’s Pantry 8th Annual Food Drive and Community Day - 10am-2pm, 200 West Spring St, Boyertown PA
- 2nd Annual Eagles Autism Tattoo Fundraiser - 11am-6pm, Lucky Strike Tattoo & The Trolley Barn in Quakertown
- South Street Spring Fest - Pay as you go, Noon-7pm, 100-700 Block of South Street, South Street & East Passyunk Avenue, and Headhouse Plaza
- Mt. Airy Day - Free until you buy something, 11am-5pm, Germantown Avenue from Johnson Street to Upsal Street, Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
- Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival - Free until you buy something, Noon-5pm, Near Rittenhouse Square Park, 18th Street and Walnut Street
- Fishtown Music & Arts Festival - $35, Noon-10pm, Under the El at Front Street and Palmer Street
Saturday & Sunday
- Wild Horizon Circus and Play Festival - Free, 10am-6pm, 121 N. Columbus Boulevard
- Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village - Free, 10am-6pm, Peddler’s Village, 400 Street Road, New Hope, PA
Sunday, May 3
- Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run - Must be registered to run, 7am-Noon, Broad Street from Fisher Avenue to the Navy Yard
- Cinco de Meow - Noon-6pm, 2SP Brewing, 120 Concord Rd , Aston Township, PA
- Santa Rick’s Leap For Charity - 2-4:30pm, Kirk Pool, LaSalle University
- Chestnut Hill Home + Garden Festival - Free until you buy something, 11am-5pm, Germantown Avenue between Rex Avenue and Willow Grove Avenue, Germantown Avenue
- Bock Fest & Goat Race - $29-$113, 11am-6pm, Sly Fox Brewery & Tastin' Room, 331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown, PA
Sports Up!
All Weekend
The Phillies are AWAY vs. Miami Marlins
Friday 7:10pm/Saturday 4:10pm/ Sunday 1:40pm
Saturday
The Flyers are AWAY vs. Carolina Hurricane; 8pm * Game 1 Round 2 of NHL Playoffs *
The Sixers are AWAY vs. Boston Celtics; 7:30pm *Game 7 Round 1 of NBA Playoffs*
The Union are HOME vs. Nashville SC; 7:30pm