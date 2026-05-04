Get Your MMRBQ Vibes Going With This Everclear Performance

It's almost here! MMRBQ 2026 is just a mere 5 days away and we can't wait to have the MMR Family unite under the banner of rock & roll. It kicks off with our Local Shots artist The Circus Hearts, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC, and Des Rocs opening up the GA portion. Then the heavy hitters start with Everclear, The Hooters, Alice Cooper and closing the bill with Godsmack. Plus The Preston & Steve Show Side Stage keeps the party going with Live Band Karaoke featuring SideArm. In short... it's a proper all day party!

With MMRBQ right around the corner, we’re digging into this flashback of Everclear from 2022. They swung by The Preston & Steve Show before a gig at the Keswick Theatre. This is the perfect reminder of what’s about to hit the stage this Saturday.

Steve wasted no time calling out the band’s punctuality, thanking them for actually showing up when they said they would. Frontman Art Alexakis shot back with a grin, “We didn’t have a choice,” which pretty much set the tone for the entire visit. Honest, funny, and completely unfiltered.

Everclear Gives Love to WMMR

Art made it clear right out of the gate how important 93.3 WMMR has been to Everclear over the years. This is a band that came up grinding, and stations like MMR helped amplify their voice when it mattered most.

Steve and Art got into the idea of aging in rock and roll, and how sometimes you don’t hit your stride until later than expected. Art reflected on the early days of the band, and it wasn’t all glamorous. He talked about how rough life was back then and how those experiences shaped the music that fans still connect with today.

Bearing Your Soul in Music

Stripped down and raw, Everclear rolled a couple of songs including “I Will Buy You a New Life” and reminded everyone why those songs still hit. Later, they brought out “Father of Mine,” which led into a conversation about parenting and Art being raised by his mother. It was one of those moments where the music and the story behind it lined up perfectly.

Casey dug into some deeper cuts too, asking about “Pennsylvania Is,” and Art explained the inspiration behind it, tied to conversations happening in the state back in the early 90s. The discussion shifted into songwriting and vulnerability, with Art pointing to tracks like “You” and “The Hot Water Test” as moments where he really put himself out there.

And then came “Santa Monica.” If you’ve ever seen Everclear live, you know what that song does to a room. Art shared that it was inspired by the beaches out west, his personal comfort zones, and even revealed that there was some pushback from the label about the title. He didn’t budge. Good call.