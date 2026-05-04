Dave Grohl: ‘Nevermind’ Sounds Better Because of David Uosikkinen & The Hooters

Over the weekend we thought we had seen enough excitement with the Foo Fighters playing a pop up show in Sayerville, NJ. It was a rare club appearance at the Starland Ballroom with a capacity of 2500. For reference their next local appearance is at Lincoln Financial Field which holds almost 70,000. But their was one person in particular there that night who got the memory of a lifetime: David Uosikkinen of The Hooters

David zoomed into The Preston & Steve Show to share what exactly happened and how he was feeling after that electric night. David and his wife Dallyn we're in attendance at the show to support Foo Fighters' drummer Ilan Rubin. Ilan considers David to be a major part of his family as he was his very first drum teacher! He learned the basic beats and techniques from a Hooter so you knew he was destined for greatness.

Ilan got to share his mentor with Foo's band leader and ultimate rockstar Dave Grohl. And here’s where it gets surreal. Grohl had no idea he was talking to a member of The Hooters at first. Once it clicked, Dave Grohl made it clear he is a massive Hooters fan. "I saw the Hooters on MTV and saw that yellow drum kit and went out and bought one"

It doesn't stop there as Dave Grohl revealed something mind blowing. That kit that David Uosikkinen inspired him to get was the same one he used to record Nirvana's Nevermind. FULL STOP...WHAT?! Yes that is the case and, as Dave Grohl put it "We're it not for the Hooters, Smells Like Teen Spirit would've sounded like sh*t!"

David Uosikkinen's Reaction

"I was speechless" David told Preston & Steve. How could you not be! You could hear it in his voice. One rock legend realizing another has been a fan all along.

As if that moment wasn’t enough, David said it was actually his first time ever seeing the Foo Fighters live. His review? Let’s just say it was physical. He joked that he “lost a couple chunks of hair” during the set because the energy was that intense. According to him, the band was absolutely incredible.

He wasn't the only Foo Fighter who has an affinity for the Hooters. Pat Smear apparently wanted to pull David aside and talk the different instrumentation The Hooters used. Just a casual backstage hang where one legendary guitarist wants to nerd out with another Philly music lifer.

From teaching a kid how to play drums to watching that same student take the stage with the Foo Fighters, to swapping stories with Dave Grohl about The Hooters, it was one of those full-circle weekends that only rock and roll can deliver.

Hooters = Foo Fighters & MMRBQ Approved