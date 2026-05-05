Philly Native Turning Toilet Advertising Into A Million Dollar Venture

Latrine. Potty. Crapper ... So many versatile names for the beloved toilet. One of the most essential pieces of furniture in one's home. It can get a bad rap or be the butt of many jokes given what acts transpire in there. However, for Nick Greenawalt saw an opportunity to make some green and get into toilet advertising. Who knew it would go absolutely gangbusters.

Nick checked in with The Preston & Steve Show and brought one of the most bizarre and oddly genius business models we’ve heard in a while. He’s trying to make a million dollars by selling ad space… on his toilet. Not around it. Not near it. On it.

Nick, who is technically a motion designer by trade, said the whole thing started because he didn’t want a traditional job. He had been doing creative work, including work at The Franklin Institute. He started practicing for that by projecting visuals onto eggs. Thatsounds cool until you’re the one doing it every day and losing your mind. That frustration, mixed with a little inspiration from his wife Carolynne, led to the throne-based empire we see today.

The first video featured an ad for Microsoft Teams, and it absolutely exploded. We’re talking tens of millions of views, with one clip soaring past 40 million. From there, Nick realized he might be sitting on something big. Or, more accurately, sitting on something that could make him big money.

Is Toilet Advertising Working?

Now, companies are actually competing for ad placement on his toilet. Nick is actively pitching brands against each other in what he calls “King of the Throne,” turning his bathroom into a full-blown advertising battleground. And yes, upgrades have followed. He even scored himself a Tushy bidet as part of the process, because of course he did.

What makes it work? Nick says brands love it because you can’t skip it. You’re locked in. It’s right in front of your face. It’s weird, it’s memorable, and it cuts through the noise in a way traditional ads just don’t.

Of course, there are some… logistical challenges. The bathroom he films in is still a fully functional bathroom, which means space is tight and timing is everything. There are also real negotiations happening with companies and their lawyers over things like logo placement on a toilet seat, which is not something anyone saw coming in their marketing career.

The gang threw out some ideas of their own, because once you open this door, there’s no going back. Casey floated the idea of selling his 5AM lobby concert as ad space, and naturally the conversation drifted toward whether a urinal could be next. Nick shut that down quickly. He’s not looking to water down the brand. The throne is sacred.