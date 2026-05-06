10 Riffs That Guitar Center Staff Hear Shoppers Play the Most

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 19: James Hetfield (L) and Kirk Hammett of the band Metallica perform on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 19, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Walk into any guitar store, grab a guitar, plug in, and within seconds you are going to hear something very familiar coming from somewhere in the store.

A new list making the rounds comes from an interview with Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto in Rolling Stone. He broke down the riffs employees hear constantly from players testing out gear, and it reads like the unofficial soundtrack of every guitar shop in America.

Before we get into it, one surprise stands out. “Stairway to Heaven” is nowhere to be found. Denied! Guess the classic Wayne World’s joke where Wayne gets scolded by a music store employee for playing the iconic riff has become an outdated reference. CHAAA! Whatever.

Here are the 10 riffs Guitar Center employees hear the most:

Master of Puppets – Metallica Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns N’ Roses Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana Slow Dancing in a Burning Room – John Mayer Enter Sandman – Metallica Schism – Tool Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne Come As You Are – Nirvana Smoke on the Water – Deep Purple

At the top, it is Metallica. No surprise there. “Master of Puppets” has surged again in recent years and remains a go-to for players who want something fast, heavy, and recognizable. The band also shows up again with “Enter Sandman,” giving them two spots on the list.

There is a strong ‘90s presence too. Nirvana lands twice with “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come As You Are,” proving that grunge riffs are still essential test drives. Add in “Seven Nation Army” and you have a riff that almost feels mandatory the second a guitar is plugged in.

Then there are the classics that never leave. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is still the ultimate tone test. “Crazy Train” is still the moment every player tries to channel Randy Rhoads. And “Smoke on the Water” remains the first riff countless guitarists ever learn, whether they get it right or not.

Dalporto summed up what all of this sounds like from the employee side of the counter.

“These songs are played a lot. They’re often not played well. So you hear the songs over and over, but when someone nails it, you can tell. And the store staff really appreciates it when someone is awesome.”

That is the reality inside the store. The same riffs, all day, every day. Some rough. Some close. A few that actually hit.