From Dinklage to Disneyland: Tall Tales with Brad Williams

"Radio isn't dead. Bad radio is dead ... That's why you and your fans are the best!". High praise coming from great comedian Brad Williams. But he's been around long enough and swung by the Preston & Steve Studio enough times to consider him a friend of the show. From his love of hockey to his complicated feelings around Peter Dinklage, Brad went all over the map with Preston & Steve.

Brad Williams has a show in Reading, PA coming up on May 28th at the Santander Performing Arts Center. He's performing on his "Tall Tales" tour which is a tongue firmly in cheek reference to his dwarfism. But it also references the incredible stories he does have to share.

Brad has shared the silver screen with Sir Elton John in the Spinal Tap sequel. When everyone started to scream Brad's name, the legendary rock icon quipped "Who the f*ck is Brad Williams?!". And thus Brad's next special's name may have been born. He did speak on the interview process with Rob Reiner. It was a 45 minute Zoom call just hanging out discussing comedy.

The Peter Dinklage Situation

A hot topic that has come up recently is Brad's "feud" with Peter Dinklage. The Game of Thrones actor went on a podcast when a new Snow White film was being developed at Disney to give his dismay of dwarves being portrayed in film. This perceived backlash cause Disney to change the role to be fully CGI characters.

This didn't sit well with Brad Williams who thought hard working actors who just so happen to be little people lost the opportunity to get work. He felt that Peter was pulling up the ladder of success after he made it. But Brad wants to keep the channel of communications open for Peter Dinklage so he can address it with him face to face. He also joked that people would love to see them actually fight and it would probably take place in a ball pit.

Summer Off Means Family Time

While the show in our area is in May, Brad plans to take the entire summer off for the first time since he left high school! He's spending it with his wife and 6 year old daughter which he is very excited about. He was very heartfelt in sharing memories of watching K Pop Demon Hunter with her as well as having a daddy/daughter dance on a Disney Cruise which cause many heads to turn. The latter caused many heads to turn. He also has gotten her into his favorite hockey team the Anaheim Ducks whoch he's quite proud of.

The Better Orange Hockey Team...